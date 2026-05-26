Residents invited to have say on transport improvement plans

A public consultation is being held over the next month as part of proposals for a major road infrastructure scheme in the Afan Valley.

The Cymmer Carriageway Realignment Project which is being looked at by Neath Port Talbot Council is proposed in order to improve safety and essential road access for a number of Afan Valley villages including Cymmer, Glyncorrwg, and Abercregan.

If taken forward it could see the realignment of a local road connecting School Road in Cymmer with Maesteg Road along with a new fire station access road extending northwards and connecting with Railway Crescent.

Maintenance work would be carried out at Cymmer Bridge with the demolition of two railway bridges at the eastern end of Maesteg Road, one of which is considered to be a “failing structure”.

Additionally the plan would include improvements along sections of Station Road, Maesteg Road, Lloyds Terrace, Avon Street, and Railway Crescent such as road widening, resurfacing, upgrading visibility splays, and improved pedestrian crossings.

The early-stage plans could also see improved parking at the Cymmer Community Library as well as the potential demolition and relocation of the Cymmer Health Centre – though they note that this would be subject to a separate consultation by Swansea Bay University Health Board.

A section of the consultation said: “The road network within the Afan Valley is integral to maintaining connectivity between the local villages and communities of Cymmer, Afandale, Abercregan, and Glyncorrwg, allowing people to access vital facilities, services, and support the local economy.

“This network includes the two former railway bridges at the eastern

end of Maesteg Road, one of which is a failing structure, which we intend to demolish as part of our proposals.

“To address the need to improve movement within the village of Cymmer and safety concerns we are proposing several changes which make up the Cymmer Carriageway Realignment Scheme.”

The plans come after the council announced the area would be the focus of around £20m worth of UK Government Pride in Place funding designed to support disadvantaged neighbourhoods over the next 10 years.

The consultation on the Cymmer road plans will now run until June 24, 2026, with residents encouraged to give feedback on the designs before the submission of a planning application later in the year.

Three public events will also be held at:

Cymmer Methodist Church – Monday, June 1, 10am-5pm

Croeserw Community Enterprise Centre – Thursday, June 4, 1pm-8pm

The Refreshment Rooms – Saturday, June 6, 10am-1pm