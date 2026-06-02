Residents invited to help shape future electric vehicle charging network

Mark Mansfield

People are being asked for their views on plans to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure across one of Wales’ largest rural counties.

Powys county council has launched a six-week consultation on a draft strategy setting out how it intends to develop a network of charging points to support the growing use of electric vehicles.

The proposals form part of the council’s wider ambition to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and address transport’s role as a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

The draft Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Strategy outlines how charging facilities could be rolled out across the county in a way that is accessible, reliable and responsive to local demand.

Council officials say the strategy also recognises some of the challenges facing rural areas, including the cost of electric vehicles, limited charging infrastructure and the long distances many residents travel.

Under the plans, the council aims to create a county-wide network of charge points, support residents and businesses looking to switch to electric vehicles, and work with external partners to secure funding for future projects.

The consultation seeks feedback on the strategy’s priorities and proposed actions, as well as people’s experiences of using electric vehicles and charging facilities.

Residents, businesses, visitors and people who work or study in Powys are being encouraged to take part.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Powys County Council’s cabinet member for a greener Powys, said: “We know electric vehicles will play an important role in reducing carbon emissions, but we also recognise the unique challenges of a large, rural county like Powys.

“This strategy sets out how we can develop the right infrastructure in the right places to support our communities.

“Your feedback is vital, so we encourage everyone to take part in the consultation and share their views.”

The consultation is open until midnight on July 12.

Complete the online survey here.