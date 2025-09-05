Residents invited to share views to shape town’s future

People who live and work in Caerphilly are being called on to offer their views to help planning for future development of the town.

On Saturday, September 6, people of all ages are invited to visit Y Banc, on Cardiff Road, and Stockland Square, on Stockland Street, to take part in activities and workshops that will offer the chance to share their thoughts and ideas for Caerphilly.

Organised as part of the Festival of Ideas, the event is designed to help Caerphilly Town 2035 officers understand people’s needs and wants as they look to develop the ‘Top of Town’. The Top of Town includes the area from Caerphilly train station to The Twyn car park, next to the Library.

Celebration

This free, family-friendly event will be a drop-in celebration of creativity and community, with hands-on activities for children, interactive workshops, and opportunities to speak directly with project leads about future developments. Residents, businesses, visitors and local groups will all have the chance to share their ideas, hopes and concerns for Caerphilly’s future.

Visitors can also book in advance to take part in a unique Augmented Reality (AR) experience. Using Augmented Reality and devices that allow you to see and hear through time, participants will get to shape and experience Cardiff Road as you want it to be in 2035. This interactive session allows attendees to explore ideas for the town’s development through immersive digital technology.

“This is about more than bricks and mortar – it’s about people,” said Cllr Jamie Pritchard, deputy leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council.

“The Festival of Ideas gives the community a genuine opportunity to influence what the future of Caerphilly looks like. Community engagement is a key part of our work on Caerphilly Town 2035, as already seen with projects ranging from Ffos Caerffili to the public realm upgrades in Windsor and Stockland Squares, and we’re taking it to the next level with the Festival of Ideas.

“We’re excited to hear people’s ideas and proud to support a day that puts residents at the heart of planning.”

Festival of Ideas

The Festival of Ideas will run throughout the day on Saturday 6 September, with activities across the Top of Town from the train station to The Twyn. Whether you want to draw your vision of Caerphilly, speak with planners, try out AR, or explore the area with your family, your thoughts and ideas are welcomed.

All the ideas gathered during the Festival of Ideas will help inform future plans for the Top of Town, ensuring that Caerphilly’s regeneration is shaped by the people who know it best.

Supported by Caerphilly County Borough Council and the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme, The Festival of Ideas will take place from 12pm – 3pm on Saturday 6 September at Y Banc, Cardiff Road, and Stockland Square, Stockland Street.

Book an AR session here.