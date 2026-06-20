Residents launch legal action over ‘rotting stench’ from landfill

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

More than 140 households impacted by nuisance odour problems have joined a group legal action against site operators Enovert.

Legal firm Hugh James says it has agreed to support residents’ action to ‘ensure that the landfill is operating with due respect to its neighbours without emitting excessive odour levels’ following a Senedd Petition’s Committee report published earlier this year.

That inquiry found that monitoring data showed clear breaches of nuisance odour threshold as defined by the World Health Organisation, but not enough that it was considered a risk to public health.

Now families from Johnstown, Ruabon and Rhos are looking to take the matter to court.

Stephanie Eedy, Partner in the Environmental team at Hugh James, said: “For years, residents have described the serious impact this alleged odour nuisance has had on their daily lives.

“The Senedd committee’s findings now underline the scale of that failure. We are acting for residents in a group claim for loss of enjoyment of their homes and gardens.

“This action is about securing redress for those affected and pushing for proper steps to protect residents going forward.

“This is not about shutting a site down or threatening jobs. It is about accountability, fair treatment and ensuring the community does not have to endure an unreasonable nuisance.

“Some of our clients have described the odour as ‘a very strong gas and rotting stench’ and a ‘smell like rotten eggs and burning’ which is pungent and lasts all day.

“Some have had to cancel gatherings on several occasions, claiming it is impossible to sit outdoors and enjoy weather because of the odour, which lingers on clothing meaning they cannot hang washing outdoors.”

One of the lead campaigners against the landfill site – Steve Gittins – says the problem which has blighted residents for 19 years has not been resolved and claims residents are still fighting to get good air quality data to see exactly what is going on at the site – which has an environmental permit to operate until 2062.

“The air quality data that is supposed to be posted to the citizens page as part of Enovert’s engagement with the community has been unavailable for two months because apparently you need an Enovert password to access it.

“The measurement of fugitive emissions outside of the perimeter of landfill by AQ Mesh pods (technology that samples air quality in real-time) seems intermittent. Then the recent rainfall has led to more leachate – smelly, contaminated water running off the site into the drains. It is still creating real problems for residents.”

Impact on local community

A spokesperson for Natural Resources Wales (NRW) which enforces Enovert’s environmental permit, said: “We take residents’ concerns about odour from Hafod Landfill, operated by Enovert, very seriously and recognise the impact this can have on the local community.

“We continue to regulate the site in line with its environmental permit and will investigate reports of potential pollution. The site operator is required to minimise odour at all times, including during planned works, and we expect them to comply with these requirements.

“Ambient air quality monitoring is not required under the environmental permit and data from AQ Mesh pods are not used when assessing compliance.

“The operator has been progressing actions specified in site action plans, including the installation of new landfill gas wells, capping works, and the development of a new cell.

“These measures are intended to enhance landfill gas capture and reduce the potential for emissions and off-site odours. We are monitoring this through regular inspections, data review, and compliance checks.

“Where permit breaches are identified, we will consider appropriate action in line with our Enforcement and Sanctions Policy. We will continue to keep the site under close review and take further action where necessary to protect the community.”

Enovert was approached for comment.