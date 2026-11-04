Residents move into new homes at historic Polish Village

Nation Cymru staff

Delighted residents have begun to move into their new homes in phase one of a flagship independent living care community at a historic site in one of Wales’ most coveted locations.

The independent living scheme at Hen Bentre Pwylaidd, Gwynedd, for elderly residents over the age of 55, has been developed by social homes provider ClwydAlyn, in partnership with Gwynedd Council, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, the Welsh Government and Williams Homes (Bala) Ltd.

Resident Jennifer Evans, who has moved into the first completed phase of ClwydAlyn’s redevelopment of Hen Bentre Pwylaidd, has described her new bungalow as ‘a dream come true’, as residents begin settling into the new extra care community.

The milestone marks the completion of the first phase of the redevelopment of the much-loved community on the Llŷn Peninsula, providing extra care homes, designed to help older people live independently for longer while remaining connected to friends, neighbours and support services.

The site has a remarkable history, with Leah Pickering writing: “Amid the Llŷn’s deeply rooted Welsh culture, Penrhos Polish Village endures as a community with a unique and remarkable story.

“Established in 1949 on the site of a former RAF base near Pwllheli, Penrhos became a sanctuary for Polish soldiers and civilians who were displaced during World War II. Unable to return home due to the Soviet takeover of Poland, these Poles found a new beginning in the heart of the Llŷn Peninsula. Over time, the Polish refugees transformed Penrhos into a vibrant village where Polish language, customs, and faith were preserved in a new land.”

Jennifer Evans, a resident who previously lived in the original accommodation at Penrhos Polish Village said: “I was very happy living in the old buildings but after coming here it’s like a dream come true. I’ve never had a bungalow so good, and I want to congratulate the builders. I am very happy here. I’ve got a big garden, a kitchen, two bedrooms and everything I need. It’s the best place I’ve ever lived.”

Designed specifically for older people with an assessed care and support need, the new homes combine independence with reassurance. Penny Storr, Head of Development at ClwydAlyn explained: “These new homes are spacious, accessible and thoughtfully designed, featuring modern kitchens, contemporary bathrooms and practical layouts that support residents to live comfortably and independently as they age. And importantly, they give residents the opportunity to be part of this wonderful community.

“We are delighted to see the positive responses from residents moving into Phase One of the scheme and wish them every happiness in their new homes.”

Built to modern energy efficiency standards, EPC A, the bungalows are designed to be warm, comfortable and affordable to run. High levels of insulation, efficient heating systems and sustainable construction methods will reduce energy use and household running costs, providing residents with greater comfort combined with potentially lower fuel bills.

Community and Wellbeing

Residents also benefit from being part of an established welcoming and supportive community. Shared facilities and communal spaces encourage social interaction, helping to build friendships, and encouraging residents to participate in activities and remain connected. For many, this sense of belonging is vital to maintain physical and emotional wellbeing.

Residents have access to a range of facilities designed to encourage an active, social lifestyle. These include shared spaces, opportunities to enjoy daily meals with friends and neighbours, outdoor areas and access to support services if required.

Situated in a stunning location on the Llŷn Peninsula, Hen Bentre Pwylaidd enables older people to remain close to their families, friends and local communities. Residents can continue enjoying the area they know, while benefiting from homes that are fit for their futures.

Penny Lofts, Land and Acquisitions Manager at Williams Homes (Bala) Ltd said: “This scheme has been a different one for us to build, as it is not often that we build a development with future residents so involved in the properties being developed. It is a pleasure to see them now moving in and enjoying their new homes.”

Future Vision

The first residents moving into the new homes at Hen Bentre Pwylaidd marks an important milestone in the wider redevelopment of the scheme. Phased plans will continue to transform the site, creating a modern community that combines high-quality housing, health and wellbeing support, sustainability and opportunities for residents to enjoy later life with confidence and independence.

Councillor Dilwyn Morgan, Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing and Chair of the Penrhos Partnership Project Board, said: “Ensuring that local people have access to the care and housing options they deserve without having to move away from their families and where they have always lived is a priority for the Council, so

I congratulate all the partners on the excellent collaboration that has enabled us to reach this important milestone. I’m pleased to see the progress being made for the benefit of the area’s communities.”

Cyngor Gwynedd Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, Councillor Paul Rowlinson, said: “It’s fantastic to see residents settling into their new homes at the Hen Bentre Pwylaidd site in Pen Llŷn, and to hear such positive feedback from those living there.

“The housing crisis continues to put pressure on communities across Gwynedd and by working in close partnership with housing associations like ClwydAlyn, we can deliver the affordable, energy-efficient, and modern homes that the people of Gwynedd so urgently need.

“I look forward to seeing the next phase of the development and more homes being developed for the local community.”

Apartments will soon be available at the scheme. To find out more, or arrange a viewing, visit: Hen Bentre Pwylaidd, Gwynedd – Clwydalyn