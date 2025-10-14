Residents object as golf club’s 13ft fence plan gets green light

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a four-metre-high fence opposite a golf course’s 13th tee have been approved, but residents living behind it have raised strong objections.

At its nearest point the fence at Mold Golf Club will be just four metres away from the back gardens of bungalows on The Links, and run for 31 metres behind the homes, which prompted opposition from some living there.

“My husband and I are totally opposed to the proposal of raising the current fence height,” said one resident who chose to remain anonymous. “It will spoil our view of outstanding natural beauty that we are blessed with.

“We purchased this bungalow purely on the view, should we ever need to move this could affect the desirability of the property so we urge you not to grant approval of this proposal.”

History

The resident’s opinion was supported by county council member Cllr Adele Davies-Cooke.

“There is history with the fence, first applied for some years ago,” she said. “l did take it to committee and county councillors and at the time had a site meeting.

The Gwernaffield and Pantymwyn Community Council had a meeting and voted against the four-metre fence proposal. They all felt the height of the fence far exceeded what is necessary for the site and they have had many residents contact them with various worries about the fence and the height.

“Everyone knows in certain parts of the golf course a fence is needed for safety but surely it does not need to be four metres, we realise after all these years it needs to be replaced but not at the height that has been applied for.

“l should like to ask for a site meeting and for it to go to the Planning Committee.”

But her request for the matter to be discussed at planning committee was not granted as the decision to approve was made under delegated powers by officers.

Objections

Gwernaffield and Pantymwyn Community Council also formally objected to the proposal.

“There was concern expressed among members about the erection of a 31m by 4m fence appearing to go above the fence line,” it said in its response.

“There was uncertainty about why the height was being raised significantly and the impact this may have on some properties. Members were aware some residents living in bungalows have expressed their concerns.

“If this is due to the concern of golf balls going into the direction of the properties, is this entirely proportionate given the proximity from the 13 tee?

“Due consideration should be given to potential impact on biodiversity including birds or bats in and around the surrounding area which may get caught in the raised mesh fence.

“The community council object to the raising of the mesh fence by a further 2m and ask that the existing height be retained.”

Support

There were some in favour of the proposal.

One resident wrote: “I have complained on a number of occasions with evidence to the golf club that the golf balls are coming over to the opposite side of the road.

“This is extremely dangerous and is stopping my enjoyment of being out in the garden. Myself or my children are going to be struck one day whilst out in the garden. The golf balls fly over the bungalow and into the back garden.

“I am in support of the higher fence because in my opinion it is only a matter of time until someone is struck by a golf ball and dies.”

In their report planning officers said: “The application is considered acceptable in principle and would have no significant adverse effect on the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers or on the character and appearance of the area.

“Complaints were made to the golf club from some residents due to balls landing in neighbouring gardens. The application was therefore submitted to replace the existing mesh fence with a higher fence to improve safety for those residents living adjacent to the 13th tee.

“Whilst concerns raised by the Community Council and from one local resident with regards to the height of the proposed mesh fence have been noted, unfortunately, there is no right to a view through the planning process.

“The 4m high mesh fence is relatively high in comparison to the previous fence, but due to the type of material proposed there would be no significant impact from this fence due to loss of light. The fence would act as a safety measure to avoid any injuries to neighbouring occupants or damage to properties.

“The application is accordingly recommended for approval.”