Residents object to ‘eyesore’ holiday park phone mast plans

Fresh plans have been lodged to erect a 5G phone mast on one of the largest holiday camps in Ceredigion, which objectors say would be a “24/7 365 days a year horrendous eyesore” for local residents, after a previous scheme was withdrawn last year.

Following last year’s withdrawn application, Freshwave Facilities Limited has submitted fresh plans to erect a mast and ancillary antennae reaching a maximum height of 23.14 metres, to boost the Vodafone signal, at Quay West Holiday Park, New Quay, some 150 metres from the previous proposal.

The previous plans drew many local objections, with one describing it as a “gargantuan eyesore” that would impact on a cherished nearby family home.

After that application on the edge of the caravan park was withdrawn, following a recommendation for refusal, the new application sees the proposed mast sited closer to the main part of the town, adjacent to the main B4342 road, again on the holiday park grounds.

Agent Rapleys, in a supporting statement submitted to Ceredigion planners, said the mast would both boost the signal in the caravan park and allow the continued provision of 4G mobile connections to the surrounding area, and also provide improved 5G services for Vodafone, introducing ultra-fast mobile connectivity.

A supporting letter by Haven Quay West General Manager Cherry Barnett said the holiday park was a significant employer, with over 200 team members, welcoming 29,000 guests a year, and supporting local events, including raising £9,000 for the RNLI locally.

It added: “We believe that proposed telecommunications mast will not only benefit our park but also offer substantial advantages to the wider community by improving overall connectivity.

“This infrastructure is essential for ensuring that guests and owners continue to chose New Quay as their preferred destination thereby sustaining and boosting the local economy.

“We are committed to working with the community and planning authorities to ensure that this project proceeds smoothly and benefits all stakeholders.”

A local petition objecting to the scheme has been circulated in the town and formal objections have been submitted to Ceredigion planners.

Local residents ‘Glennis and Leech’ raised their objections: “Twelve months on and Quay West makes the same application but this time the mast would be at the side of a home again; at what point did Quay West think that local residents would be happy to have such an eyesore in their view 24/7, 365 days a year?”

They warned: “The response from local residents will be if not stronger than last year and that is a ‘no’ to this unacceptable eyesore that Quay West want to impose on us. We don’t know what health implication are associated with these masts; it has been said that Quay West can’t find room for it on the caravan site because it would be in view of the holidaymakers, who come on holiday twice a year maybe a bit longer if they own van, but they go home and leave the horrendous site for residents to see permanently.”

They suggested Quay West have the mast installed in the middle of the park where “the holidaymakers will have a good view of the outrageous obnoxious mast that Quay West want to subject the local residence to permanently not just holiday time”.

Kim Davies, who objected to the previous scheme, said: “It’s basically been moved a little father up the road. The proposal yet again has given no thought whatsoever to the residents that have to look at this monstrosity on a daily basis, I am concerned also that this application will hugely devalue our properties.

“Quay West have vast grounds where this could be sited anywhere, but it seems to me that this monstrosity might put holidaymakers off, having to look at it, well, exactly the same goes for residents that live in New Quay full time.”

The latest proposal will be considered by Ceredigion County Council planners at a later date.

