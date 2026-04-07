Residents of a city suburb up in arms about trees being cut down in beloved woods

Kieran Molloy – Local democracy reporter

Residents of a city suburb are up in arms about trees being cut down in a beloved woods to support a nearby housing development.

Local people in Cardiff are outraged by a number of trees being felled to make way for, what they claim is, heavy vehicle access to allow construction vehicles to access a construction site, which is being developed by Barratt Redrow.

The woods are a collection of trees next to Cardiff Road known as Coedbychan, which is next to Cardiff Road – it is not owned by Cardiff Council.

One resident, Angela Berrow, 62, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “We are really upset by the state of the woods up there because lots of trees have been cut down, not just a couple.”

She continued: “Parts of pathways have been blocked off by branches from trees… but what is most shocking is the state of the tracks because they’ve allowed the big machinery that’s going up to the fields that they’re building on through the woods.

Her husband, Paul Berrow, 57, said: “I think it is disgusting. I’ve lived here all my life, I’ve been going up those woods since I was a little kid. Last time I went up it was really upsetting.”

He continued: “We used to walk through the woods all the time, just listening to the wildlife and everything but going up there a few weeks ago, it’s absolutely disgusting.”

The couple also claimed that multiple access points to the woods have been blocked off to walkers and that the vehicles going through the woods had driven local wildlife, such as foxes, into the nearby streets.

A local dog walker, Lee Napier, 55, told the LDRS: “[The developer has] made it really hard for people to walk in here.”

He continued: “There’s a lot of wildlife around here. There’s hawks, woodpeckers and everything around here and all their territory is being torn up.

“Birds aren’t going to be able to hunt because there’s going to be nowhere for them to hunt.”

A spokesperson for Barratt Redrow said: “We take our responsibility to protect and work alongside the existing landscape at Coed Bychan very seriously.”

They continued: “In accordance with approved planning permission, and following independent advice from an arboricultural consultant, a small number of trees affected by ash dieback had to be removed as they were hazardous and unsafe to retain, along with a limited area of scrub clearance required to facilitate the works.

“All works have been carried out under the supervision of a qualified ecologist.

“We remain committed to supporting the long-term health of the woodland while minimising disruption to the local community.

“Where trees have been removed, an extensive planting programme will follow, including new trees, shrubs, and a wildflower meadow to create and enhance habitats for wildlife. The gravel footway will also be reopened as soon as the work is complete.”