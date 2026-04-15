Residents offered free thermal cameras to help cut energy bills

Residents are being offered the chance to borrow thermal imaging cameras from local libraries in a bid to help cut energy bills and improve home efficiency.

The scheme has been launched by Cardiff Council through its hubs and libraries service, allowing people to borrow a camera for up to three weeks using a library card.

The devices are designed to help identify heat loss in homes by highlighting cold spots, draughts and areas with poor insulation. Council officials say the aim is to give residents practical tools to make small changes that could reduce heating costs.

Those who are not already library members can sign up for free, and each borrower will receive guidance on how to use the equipment safely, as well as information on where to seek further advice.

The initiative is part of wider efforts to support households during the cost-of-living crisis while also contributing to the council’s climate targets under its One Planet strategy.

A council spokesperson said the scheme would make technology more accessible to households that might not otherwise consider using it.

“Residents might never consider buying a thermal imaging camera themselves, but with so many households facing rising energy costs, by offering free access to the devices we’re providing a practical way to find and fix heat loss in their homes,” they said.

The spokesperson added that small changes identified through the cameras – such as draught-proofing or improving insulation – could have a noticeable impact when adopted more widely.

“Taking climate action at home doesn’t have to be expensive or complicated, and it can cut energy costs,” they said. “These cameras help give people the information needed to make simple, cost-effective improvements.”

Blood pressure monitors

The scheme follows a similar initiative offering blood pressure monitors for home use, which the council said had proved popular with residents.

Libraries and hubs have increasingly been used to provide access to services beyond traditional book lending, with councils looking at ways to support both public health and household finances.

Officials stressed that while thermal cameras can help identify areas of heat loss, any significant work on a property should be carried out with professional advice.