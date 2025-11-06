Residents oppose leisure complex plans

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

A new leisure complex could be built at a Welsh village, despite fears among residents of over development and increased traffic.

Thomas Scarrott of the Vale Group Ltd has applied to Denbighshire County Council, seeking planning permission to demolish an existing swimming pool building at Parc Farm Caravan Park in Llanarmon-Yn-Ial.

The company wants to then erect a new leisure building comprising of reception, offices, swimming pool, changing rooms, fitness suite, cafeteria, restaurant, bars, and kitchen at the Graianrhyd Road site.

The council’s planning officers are recommending the proposals for approval.

The community council, though, has raised an objection to the development.

In a statement, the community council said: “Reported residents and the council felt the growth of Parc Farm (due to buying more land to further expand) is very concerning.

“They now consider the caravan park to be big enough, without further expansion with even more caravans than the actual size of the village. The development will create more traffic on the local country lanes and become self-sufficient and thought not to benefit local amenities.”

Residents wrote to the council complaining the development would be better suited to a town or city.

Villagers also said the new building would be closer to the village, could cause sewage issues, and had concerns about noise, light pollution, and an increase in traffic on rural roads.

Others feared damage to the “peace and tranquillity” of land designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

A letter sent on behalf of the Llanarmon and District Conservation Society added: “The committee feels that the current plans will impact on a thriving rural community and will have a detrimental effect on the surrounding AONB and its peace and tranquillity.

“The proposed building seems to be out of keeping and character in terms of design and size, particularly in a national landscape area.”

But the coucil’s planning officers said: “The application is considered to be acceptable and is recommended for granting.”

The plans will be discussed at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday 5 November at the council’s Ruthin County Hall HQ.