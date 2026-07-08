Residents oppose nursing home expansion over traffic and parking fears

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Residents are objecting to plans to extend a nursing home after traffic and parking concerns were raised.

Applicant Mr Hari Shan has submitted a planning application to Conwy County Council, seeking permission for an extension to Bryn Marl Nursing Home on Marl Drive.

The proposal would create an Elderly Mentally Infirm (EMI) care facility at the home by extending the existing building, as well as expanding the site’s car park.

The application is yet to be discussed by the authority’s planning committee, but residents have already raised concerns about the scale of the development, as well as traffic, parking, and its potential impact on neighbours.

Residents

One anonymous resident claimed the scheme was driven by profit rather than consideration for those living nearby.

“The plans are evidently an attempt to profit significantly as opposed to having any due regard or consideration for neighbouring families and houses,” they said.

“The monstrosity of a unit which is proposed is vast and will tower over neighbouring houses and will significantly disrupt the residents of our estate, will cause significant disruption in terms of building work, which will impact on the tranquillity of the estate and the privacy of our homes.”

They added: “Quite how such a significant extension to the current building has even been considered is beyond all comprehension. The building work and general traffic, should the unit be granted, will be immense. It is a single lane track up to the nursing home which will not manage any level of traffic increase.”

Another unnamed resident said: “My primary concern is the impact on traffic and highway safety. The access road leading to the care home is effectively only wide enough for one vehicle in places, and an increase in the number of residents, staff, and visitors will inevitably result in significantly more vehicle movements.

“This is likely to create congestion, delays, and increased noise. In addition, Marl Lane (Drive) is already heavily congested, with vehicles regularly parked on both sides of the road, restricting traffic flow. The proposed expansion will inevitably increase traffic using this route and is likely to worsen an already difficult situation.”

They added: “Our estate has limited parking capacity, and on-street parking could obstruct access for residents and emergency vehicles. There are also concerns regarding pedestrian safety.

“Gwel Y Castell is a quiet residential estate where many children play outdoors, including in the communal play area. Increased vehicle movements through or around the estate would create additional risks and reduce the safety that residents currently enjoy. I am also concerned about the scale of the proposed building.”

The applicant has provided a traffic management plan as part of the application, which states there will be “ample car parking on site”.

Traffic plan

The traffic management plan states: “All of the works are located off from the highway and therefore will not cause a hazard to pedestrians.

“The means of access and egress to the site is from the only access to the site; deliveries and any other access to the site will be arranged outside of peak times.”

The report goes on to explain delivery vehicles would be “kept to a minimum” and managed by the site manager, with “wide and long loads” instructed to contact the manager prior to delivery.

The report added: “Due care and attention will be paid to pedestrians (and) public vehicles which will be given precedence over construction traffic at all times.

“Deliveries during periods of heavy traffic will not be accepted. The removal from site of construction debris, materials or equipment will be scheduled to avoid busy periods and will not affect the free movement of traffic on the surrounding roads.”

The plan concludes: “It is realised that certain construction activities may cause dust, noise, odours, etc., and may inconvenience persons at those properties. All steps will be taken to minimise inconvenience between the hours of 8am and 6pm, and close neighbours will be informed of any disturbance in advance.”

The plans will likely be discussed at a future Conwy County Council planning committee meeting at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ.