Residents oppose plans for flats

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

People living in a “unique, small residential” area of Cardiff have taken a stand against plans to turn a house there into flats.

Cardiff Council’s planning committee will meet on Thursday, September 4, to make a decision on the proposal, relating to 6 Timbers Square in Roath.

As part of the applicant’s plan, the three-bedroom semi-detached would be turned into three self-contained flats.

Councillors representing the area have come out against the scheme and a petition opposing it has gained 67 signatures.

‘Overdevelopment’

The petition, published on the council’s website, states: “Timbers Square is a unique, small residential area of Cardiff where all the properties are single family dwellings.

“The over development of one house into three flats will alter the residential amenity of this family-oriented community that we currently enjoy.

“It will also set a dangerous precedent for potential further conversion of other properties into flats.

“We urge you to refuse this application.”

All four Labour councillors for Plasnewydd, Cllr Dan De’Ath, Cllr Sue Lent, Cllr Mary McGarry and Cllr Peter Wong wrote to the council to express their opposition to the plans.

Joint letter

In a joint written representation, the councillors also noted that Timbers Square is a “small and quiet residential community” and raised concerns about the loss of family housing.

The councillors said: “While we understand the need for more housing in Cardiff, we consider this planning application would represent an incongruous form of development out of keeping with the scale and massing of properties along the street, a significant overdevelopment of the site, and be a detrimental change to the amenity and character of the area.”

In addition to these concerns, the councillors said they understood that the title deeds for properties in Timbers Square had covenants for them to remain single dwelling houses.

A design statement submitted by the applicant to Cardiff Council argues that there is a need for smaller flats in the proposed location due to its proximity to the city centre and Cardiff University.

It continues: “The design principles have been carefully considered to ensure that the proposal maintains the character of the area, including the vernacular architectural styles in the immediate neighbourhood.

“The proposal uses materials that are either matching or complementary to the existing building to reduce any potential impacts on the surrounding area.

“The increase in footprint or volume of the proposal reflects the scale and massing of the neighbourhood and is not considered to have a negative impact on the local area.

“The property has sufficient parking spaces within the vicinity.

“The application site lies within a sustainable location and the proposal is not considered to have an adverse impact on the continued sustainability of the surrounding area.

“The application site is sited within a safe neighbourhood and the proposal is not considered to have any adverse impacts to the safety of the area.

“Overall, on completion this development will very well merge with the existing built environment of the area.”