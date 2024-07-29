Residents opposed to new flats plans

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Dozens of residents are opposed to plans to knock down some garages as part of a scheme to develop 20 new flats.

Cardiff Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the plans for the small parade along Fishguard Road, Llanishen at a meeting on Thursday, August 1.

The main concerns that residents have about the development, which will consist of mainly of one and two-bedroom flats if approved, is that it could increase the strain on local services and lead to an increase in criminal activity.

Family homes

Among the 92 representations that the council received about the plans, many said the area needs larger family homes instead of flats.

The council has made a recommendation to approve the scheme, saying it will provide good quality accommodation and make use of a neglected site.

One resident told the council they are extremely concerned about the proposed development.

Julie Bugden said: “We already have high levels of anti-social behaviour, poverty and strain on [the] local school and other areas which I feel will be exacerbated if developments are not properly thought through.”

Another resident, Martin Hancock, told the council he didn’t think there was enough parking proposed for the flats.

He said: “Dogmaels Road is already busy with residents parking on both sides of the road.

“There is already a large two-storey block of flats on Fishguard Road and this new development would then make it another one.”

A report published ahead of this week’s planning committee meeting states that the scheme proposes to include 11 car parking spaces.

The report also states that the current parade is three storeys in height.

If approved, the two blocks of garages located on either side of the existing three-storey building, plus the garage block to the rear, will be demolished.

The building will then be extended by about 14m to the south and 16m to the north, also adding a two-storey ‘wing’ to each side facing onto St Martin’s Crescent and St Dogmael’s Avenue to create the flats.

Cardiff Council’s planning committee will meet to discuss the plans at 10.30am.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

