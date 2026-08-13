Residents opposed to recycling plant’s growth plan say village is ‘already shaking’

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

Critics of a recycling firm’s expansion plans have warned their homes are “already shaking” due to the number of lorries roaring through their valley.

Oakleaf Recycling produces fuel from waste products, and wants to increase the amount of material it handles at its Cwmfelinfach plant by 50%.

In its application to Caerphilly County Borough Council, the firm argues its expansion will meet growing demand, support local jobs, and provide more environmentally friendly fuel for cement production.

Residents of Brynawel and Wattsville gathered along Islwyn Road, on Tuesday August 11, to voice their opposition to the bid, arguing the proposed increase in lorry deliveries to and from the site will worsen an already unacceptable situation.

Ynysddu ward councillor Janine Reed said villagers living along the main road were “suffering” from a “relentless” volume of lorry traffic.

She said the road was “deteriorating”, leading to “huge ruts” in the surface and damage to speedbumps.

“These things are huge, they shouldn’t be coming through this valley,” she added.

Her ward colleague, Cllr Jan Jones, said traffic problems in Brynawel and Wattsville had been “building up” in recent years.

“This planning application is going to increase the number of lorries by 50%, and they’ll all be coming down here”, she said, before claiming the proposed expansion had “no consideration for people who are living here”.

Later, at Wattsville FC’s clubhouse, around 60 demonstrators met to discuss their concerns about the plans to increase the site’s capacity.

Planning documents show the firm wants to extend delivery times to between 5am and 8pm, six days a week.

Brynawel resident David Platt told the attendees that could mean lorries travelling through the valley “when most people are fast asleep”.

“More waste means more odour and dust generated – we’ve already got problems”, said Dr Platt, who alleged there was “no local need” for an extra 50% capacity at the site.

He said the firm’s own published figures showed most of the waste received at the site came from places further afield, such as London.

“That’s an awful long way to ship it,” he told the meeting’s attendees.

One villager said the sound of lorries travelling down the main road was “like thunder”, while another said she was “unable to sit in the garden because of the smell”.

Several other villagers complained about damage to the road, arguing the route is unsuitable for so many lorries.

Oakleaf Recycling was contacted for comment.

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 26/0482/FULL.

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