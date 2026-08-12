Residents praise window cleaner after unexpected community clean-up goes viral

Amelia Jones

A local window cleaner has gone viral on social media after sharing a video showing an unexpected clean-up job.

Eco Green Cleaning Services has gone viral after one of its team members gave a road sign near Griffin Park a much-needed clean.

The company, which is based in Porthcawl and serves customers across South Wales, carried out the clean on a main road in the town.

The business was founded by Jordan Feeley, who provides a range of specialist cleaning services, including window cleaning, pressure washing and gutter cleaning.

But it was a rather different job that has caught the attention of thousands online.

A video showing the road sign being cleaned was posted on social media and has now racked up more than 84,600 views, with viewers praising the company for taking the initiative to improve the appearance of the town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eco Green Cleaning Services (@ecogreenwales)

One commenter said: “Thanks for making Porthcawl a better place, you are amazing for doing this for our town.”

Another said: “Please do a Swansea one next”

However, some commenters were angered by the post and criticised the local council for not maintaining the road signs themselves.

Bridgend County Borough Council is responsible for maintaining road signs on council-maintained roads in Porthcawl.

One commenter said: “This is where our tax money doesn’t go.”

Another added: “Another job the council doesn’t do, but should be doing”

When asked for comment, a Bridgend council spokesman said: “It is always appreciated when public-spirited residents and local businesses help out for the good of the community.

“As this often requires appropriate traffic management to be in place due to health and safety concerns, we are developing a new programme of works which will incorporate the washing and cleaning of a number of local street signs.

“This will form part of the council’s efforts to improve the appearance of our neighbourhoods, town centres and shared public spaces through initiatives such as Bridgend Works and Cleaner Streets.”

You ca view the full video here.

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