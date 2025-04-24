Residents protest against controversial quarrying extension

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Children in a south Wales village are asking their parents “is my school going to fall down?” because of concerns over nearby quarrying, campaigners say.

Residents marched from Glyncoch to Rhondda Cynon Taf’s council offices in Pontypridd town centre on Wednesday, April 23, to protest against the impact that operations at Craig yr Hesg quarry are having on their community.

The quarry was supposed to cease all operations in 2022 but owner, Heidelberg Materials, applied to extend the site for another six years. However, this was rejected by Rhondda Cynon Taf Council (RCT) planners in 2022 after hundreds of objections citing the impact of blasting on residents’ health and wellbeing.

Signed off

The company appealed the decision to Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) inspectors and Welsh Government ministers signed off on the controversial proposals in October, 2022.

Ian Gibson, a resident and local campaigner on the issue, said there had been multiple protests, marches, debates in the Senedd and a couple of meetings with RCT.

“We’ve got to a point now where we think that they need to step up and realise that everything that they’re quoting when they say regulations is so far outdated that it’s why we’ve felt it’s so wrong.

He said the regulations that had been used needed to be reviewed and made more modern so they protected people especially when the quarry was on their doorstep.

Mr Gibson mentioned the 1000m buffer zone idea which he said was lost by four votes in the Senedd the last time it was there.

He said there had been 12,000 signatures from people supporting the 1000m buffer and he said that when they were told you could not blanket ban every quarry within 1000m, you could also not presume that every quarry within 1000m was safe either.

He said: “Every quarry that is within 1000m should be treated on a case by case basis and up to date thorough monitoring for everything that people are saying it impacts needs to be carried out so there’s no grey areas, it’s black and white.

“We’re either overreacting or they’re underplaying. The reason we’re arguing now is because there’s such a grey area just as big as the quarry itself.”

Mr Gibson said: “Glyncoch is a case study happening in real time where you can just listen to the people, put the monitoring there and find out if they’re telling the truth or not.”

‘Wellbeing’

He said wellbeing had gone because people could at one time go and take in that green space, take in the wildlife and play with their kids and dogs but now there was nowhere for them to go.

He said in terms of mental health, people had explosions going on around them, cracks in their houses, they were worried what they were breathing in was toxic and that it was being hidden and there were concerns in terms of people’s physical health.

Fellow resident and campaigner Chris Whiles said everyone was concerned and there was a school 109m away from the quarry.

“You’ve got children four or five years old coming home asking their parents, is my school going to fall down?

“It don’t bear to think about. What people see on a daily basis is the quarry, the bunds, we’ve challenged everything.”

Mr Whiles said during flooding in Pontypridd there was water coming down from the bunds affecting Glyncoch Rugby Club and making walls unstable.

He said it was one thing after another after another with the expansion, claiming, “it seems like it was pushed ahead so much they didn’t risk assess anything.”

On the conditions of planning, Mr Whiles said that RCT wouldn’t challenge things if it wasn’t 100% sure it would win the argument and it would just say there was “no technical evidence.”

He said if there was a 5% chance that it was going to be detrimental to the community’s health they wanted it challenged.

“They’re representing the community, they should need to think about their communities.

“It’s not just us. I’m 47. I might have 10, 20, 30, 40 years left. My kids are nine years old.

“We can’t just give up. If we give up it means we’re giving you the mountain and that’s all our past memories gone. They’re locked away and no-one’s ever going to make new memories. We want to make new memories.”

He said they’re doing this for now and for the future because “if we don’t who else is going to do it?”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

