Residents raise concerns over deliberate wildlife killings in local park

Amelia Jones

Residents have raised concerns over what have been described as ‘sacrificial-looking’ killings of wildlife at a local park.

The incident was reported in Pontypool Park, where one resident described coming across several dead animals in disturbing circumstances.

In a post shared on social media, the resident said: “Walking up from Pontypool Park earlier, walked along the river and there were two dead pigeons which had clearly been tortured and a dead squirrel that had been burnt to death and left on a post. Just horrific.

“I couldn’t take a photo as it wasn’t pleasant to see. I just can’t believe someone was responsible for such a vicious act of cruelty to defenceless creatures.”

The post has since prompted concern among others in the community, with some describing the alleged incident as deeply upsetting and calling for action to prevent further harm to wildlife.

One commenter attached a photo showing two pigeons and a severed squirrel placed on three posts in an area of the park, with the caption: “Pic has to go out to show how barbaric it is.”

While the circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear, the nature of the report has led to speculation that the animals may have been deliberately harmed.

Local residents are now urging anyone with information to come forward, and are calling on Gwent Police and the RSPCA to investigate the incident.

Responding to the post, one commenter said: “Disgusting. I know the police have been patrolling the canal as boys have been seen with catapults aiming at the ducks, geese and other wildlife.”

Another added: “Oh my god this is awful. I’m glad you didn’t post anymore pics. I’m not scrolling anymore in case there is. People are so cruel. Can’t imagine what those poor creatures went through. Absolutely evil.”

Acts of animal cruelty are taken seriously and can carry significant penalties if proven. People visiting the park have been advised to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to the relevant authorities.

When approached for comment, Gwent Police said: “Officers are investigating reports of dead birds and a squirrel in Pontypool Park which are thought to have been there since around 4pm on Sunday 19 April.

“If you have any information that may be useful to the investigation, please contact us on 101, visit our website or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2600120691.”