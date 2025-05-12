Residents raise concerns over plans to build 200 new homes

Residents have said they have serious concerns over plans to build 200 homes on a former industrial estate due to what they say is a lack of access roads leading in to the site.

Those who live on Ewenny Road, Maesteg, say they have suffered for years with traffic jams and car accidents along their narrow streets, which they fear could be made worse once the project is completed.

Ground works recently began at the nearby former Ewenny Road Industrial Estate, to prepare the site for what is described as an “ambitious redevelopment” which will look to transform the area with new homes, shops and facilities.

Problems

Part of the overall site, which will include up to 200 houses, will also be used by Bridgend County Borough Council to develop new public open space and a transport interchange that people could use to travel outside of the valley.

However, some residents who live on Ewenny Road, which provides one of the main access routes to the site, say after years of problems with traffic an additional 200 homes could leave the area over-run with cars.

Mike Parker has lived on Ewenny Road since 2006 and expressed worry about what could happen as a result, saying: “I’ve had six cars smashed or written off since we moved here and it’s absolutely ridiculous.

“Our next-door neighbour even had a car drive through the front of the house a few years ago so people are really up in arms.

“We have people speeding up and down the street until the early hours of the morning, along with traffic at peak times and larger vehicles getting stuck at the turning for where these new houses will be.

“It’s crazy, and with plans for 200 new houses plus shopping facilities and a potential park and ride we’re talking about hundreds more cars coming up and down this small street and we’re really worried.

“Nobody wants to stop progress and we’re not against the development at all, but we want to see something done before someone is seriously hurt or even killed.

“Ideally we’d have the road that leads from Ewenny road up to Oakwood Drive closed off with a new access road built on to the site.”

‘Difficult’

Clive Lee, who has also lived on the street for a number of years, added: “When I first moved here almost 40 years ago you wouldn’t see that many cars but now with traffic and parking issues it can be quite difficult.

“I do think the idea behind this development is a good one, but with there already being poor access along this street I fear it could be a disaster if they leave it as it is.”

Councillor Ross Penhale-Thomas of Maesteg West said: “Residents here have had to endure antisocial vehicle use for a long period of time – and Ewenny Road in particular is used as a ‘rat-run’ between either side of the valley already.

“The current outline of planning permission for the former industrial site suggests around 200 new homes and the potential for a park and ride, adding significantly to the number of vehicles that would be using these side streets.

“I am hopeful that through the planning process – where formal planning permission is likely to be sought later this year – we can make a strong case for the local authority and developers to agree on funding a road safety scheme along Oakwood Drive and Ewenny Road that will help reduce its impact.”

A Bridgend County Borough Council spokesman, said: “The Ewenny Road Industrial Estate redevelopment project has previously been granted outline planning permission and as part of this process the potential impact on the surrounding highways network was considered.

“The site is also allocated within our Replacement Local Development Plan, which underwent comprehensive assessment prior to being approved at Full Council last year.”

Councillor Neelo Farr, cabinet member for regeneration, economic development and housing previously said: “This ambitious project forms part of our Local Development Plan and has been carefully designed to ensure that it meets local housing, employment, and transportation needs.”