Residents raise fears over quarry plans

Fresh concerns over dust, noise, HGV traffic, and the loss of open land will be debated when councillors decide on a quarry application next week.

Dewi Jones, of Jennings Building and Civil Engineering Ltd, has applied to Conwy Council’s planning department, seeking planning permission for the use of the Plas Gwilym Quarry in Old Colwyn for the operation of a waste transfer station.

The plans, for the site on Llysfaen Road, include extending the site to allow the use of additional land for the stockpiling and storage of material.

The former quarry site is currently being used as “a mixed industrial and waste site” located to the east of Old Colwyn, “receiving and processing inert materials”, under a Natural Resources Wales (NRW) environmental permit.

The new application seeks to extend that working area.

Fears

But the planning application has triggered strong opposition from residents, councillors, and the local MS, who have fears about dust, as well as worries over HGVs navigating narrow residential roads.

Campaigners also fear a loss of open land at the top of the quarry and the impact on wildlife.

Cllr Cheryl Carlisle has lodged a formal objection on behalf of residents, citing noise, dust, traffic, loss of open space, and what she described as the “perceived scale of operations” compared with the quarry’s historic use.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Cllr Carlisle said she had many concerns about the site.

“The crux of the matter is that Jennings are applying to expand their waste storage, transfer, and processing operation up onto the top of the quarry, in a green area up on the headland,” she said.

“This will allow dust, noise, and pollution to spread far wider than the current operation, which is contained on the quarry floor.

“The bottleneck on Llysfaen Road just before the entrance to the quarry is causing real safety concerns with multiple journeys every day by huge lorries carrying waste to and from the quarry.

“This is a safety and pollution issue. The dust spread by tonnes of unspecified waste being crushed and moved around every day is considerable.”

Evidence

She added: “Until all the evidence is collated and can be considered properly by the planning committee, then I suggest this application should be deferred.

“I fully appreciate that this is a vital local employment site and support that wholly, but the spread of the operations up onto an exposed headland will not be good for the environment or the local residents.”

Darren Millar MS has also intervened, warning that residents’ concerns about dust, noise and road safety must be given “full and careful consideration” during the planning process.

Conwy’s planning officers, though, are advising the committee grant permission.

“Importantly, the site had remained dormant for a period prior to the recommencement of activity by the current operator. The reactivation of the site, particularly given its proximity to residential areas, has understandably raised concerns,” the report reads.

“However, this application provides a framework for addressing those concerns in a transparent manner. The application allows for the dual regulation of the site through planning controls and the existing NRW permit.

“The suite of proposed planning conditions will establish a modern, reviewable, and enforceable system of oversight. These include controls over dust, noise, operating hours, and landscaping.

“The submission of a Landscape Enhancement Plan will support measurable biodiversity and visual amenity.”

The planning application will be debated and voted on at Wednesday’s meeting at the council’s Coed Pella HQ.