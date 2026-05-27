Residents raise objections to proposed 60-home development

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Proposals for 60 new homes in south Wales face local opposition over fears the development will affect a public right of way.

Hopgrove Construction and housing association United Welsh want to build a mixture of houses and flats on a field to the south of Valley View and to the east of Forest Avenue.

The developers argue the site on the edge of Cefn Hengoed is “sustainable” and there is a “significant local need for all types of housing”.

However, a local councillor said residents had raised concerns, at a recent meeting, about access arrangements at the proposed development site.

The site also falls outside the boundary of Cefn Hengoed, according to planning documents.

Cllr Teresa Parry, who represents the Hengoed ward, has written to Caerphilly County Borough Council’s planning department, urging officers to refer a decision to a committee.

She told planners she was concerned about mine workings on the site, “unsuitable” access, and predictions of “huge disruption over several years while the site is developed”.

“I held a public meeting, gathered the views of everybody present, and I found out that both the entrance for the development and the alternative access suggested at the meeting were through a right of way,” the Plaid Cymru councillor later said.

Cllr Charlotte Bishop, who leads the Plaid group, added: “Local residents have made their feelings clear, and it’s important that public rights of way and community concerns are properly respected before any development moves forward.”

In a supporting statement submitted to the council, the developers’ agents at LRM Planning argued there was a need for the new homes, and said the site would “round off” Cefn Hengoed geographically.

“This proposal offers an opportunity to provide homes in a sustainable location, which will promote active travel and encourage a shift to more sustainable modes of transport whilst providing much needed affordable dwellings to the area,” the agents said.

They added: “The need for housing in the local area and wider authority is balanced against the other relevant considerations, including the site being outside of [the] settlement boundary and [on] green wedge land.”

The application is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 26/0282/FULL.