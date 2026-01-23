Residents rally to protect declining hedgehog population

Residents in north Wales are coming together to help protect rapidly declining hedgehog populations with a community-led conservation campaign.

Hedgehog populations in the UK have declined by up to 75% since the year 2000, with the species now officially classed as vulnerable to extinction.

The sharp decline is largely due to habitat loss, fewer hedgerows, road traffic, modern garden design, and the lack of safe spaces for hedgehogs to nest and hibernate.

In response, Cefn Community Council, working in partnership with Wrexham County Borough Council through the Local Places for Nature Grant, funded by the Welsh Government, has delivered free hedgehog house kits to residents and schools.

A key part of the campaign has been the educational work led by Hannah Farnell, helping residents better understand why hedgehogs are disappearing and what practical steps can be taken to help reverse the decline.

Community Development Officer Andrew Ruscoe said: “The response to this campaign has been overwhelming and shows that people genuinely care and want to help.

“What’s been just as important as distributing hedgehog boxes is the education behind it — and Hannah has been incredible in that respect. Her work in explaining the causes of hedgehog decline and how simple actions can make a real difference has empowered residents to get involved.”

He added: “In a very short space of time we’ve delivered nearly 60 free hedgehog boxes to local residents and schools. Hedgehogs are a vital indicator of a healthy environment — if we lose them, it’s a warning sign for wider biodiversity loss.”

Cefn East County Councillor and Cefn Community Council Vice Chairman Derek Wright, who is passionate about environmental preservation, said: “Education is absolutely key. People want to help, but they need to understand why hedgehogs are in trouble and how their own gardens and green spaces can become part of the solution. This campaign is doing exactly that, and it’s fantastic to see residents taking responsibility for protecting wildlife.”

Cefn Community Council Chairman Phil Vaughan praised the collective effort: “This initiative shows what can be achieved when education, passion, and partnership come together. The hard work being done to inform and engage residents is just as important as the physical resources being provided, and I’m extremely proud of how the community has embraced this campaign.”

Local residents say the educational side of the project has inspired whole families to get involved.

Resident Sam Lewis said: “Learning about how much hedgehogs have declined has really opened our eyes. My children are so excited — they can’t wait to see the hedgehogs arrive, and it’s lovely knowing we’re helping protect them.”

Another resident, Mr Pickett, said: “We have regular hedgehog visitors to our garden, and now we understand how important it is to protect them properly.”

Organisers stress that hedgehog conservation is about more than one species — it’s about encouraging wildlife-friendly behaviour that benefits the wider environment.

Those who would like to join the campaign and request a free hedgehog house kit can contact Cefn Community Council’s Community Development Officer, Andrew Ruscoe, through: [email protected]