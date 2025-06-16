Residents slam ‘madness’ as council set to block theatre phone masts

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to erect mobile phone antennas on a theatre’s roof are recommended for refusal by a council’s planning officers – despite residents and visitors suffering from signal blackspots.

Applicant Cornerstone has applied for permission from Conwy Council to install six new antennas on two steel frames on Venue Cymru’s roof, alongside an electric meter cabinet, an equipment cabinet, two transmission dishes, and associated equipment including Remote Radio Units.

The equipment would improve 2G and 4G coverage as well as new 5G services for the surrounding area in Llandudno.

Antennas

The council-owned theatre is already home to two existing antennas but is also located within the Llandudno Conservation Area and the Creuddyn and Conwy Historic Landscape.

The new antennas would rise to maximum heights of between approximately 4.01 and 4.42 metres, exceeding the height of the existing 3m equipment.

Consequently, planning officers have recommended the application be refused, citing concerns raised by the conservation officer.

The planning report states that residents in the town have contacted Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders as part of a campaign to back the plans.

‘Madness’

The Local Democracy Reporting Service spoke to Mrs Finch-Saunders, who slammed the planning officers’ advice.

“I jolly well hope it’s not going to be refused because people desperately want it,” she said.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are affected. It is on the promenade for goodness sake. It is not too near houses or anything like that. That’s madness if they don’t allow it.

“It’s awful reception in Llandudno full stop. I’ve been working with all the mobile phone providers, and I’m so pleased now they found the site for this.

“It’ll be good for businesses. It’ll be good for visitors. It’ll be very good for residents.”

She added: “The credit card machines don’t work in the shops, and I can’t use my mobile phone in my office. If somebody phones me, I have to stand in the middle of Madoc Street to get a signal.

“It is damaging the local economy because when people come on holiday, we’ve still got a lot of not-spots in Llandudno. It is a nightmare.”

The application will be debated at a planning committee meeting at Conwy’s Coed Pella HQ on Wednesday 18 June.

