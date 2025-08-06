Residents up in arms about restaurant plans

One resident, whose name was not published on the council’s website, said: “Crwys Road isn’t just a row of businesses: it is a close mix of commercial premises and residential dwellings.

“Malefant Street is residential. I know for a fact that elderly and disabled people, and families including those with children, live in close proximity to 140 Crwys Road.

“As an elderly resident myself, I will feel very vulnerable if this licence is granted.”

Other residents wrote to their ward councillors expressing their opposition to the plans, with one arguing “there are enough late-night premises in Cathays causing noise, nuisance and parking issues already”.

Another resident, whose name was also not published, wrote to the council: “I live close to the premises and it’s a residential area – which will likely cause unacceptable noise and antisocial behaviour.”

Applicant KL17 Food Limited is proposing to open a restaurant called Trio Eats where Rapido Pizza used to be.

As part of its application to the council, it is asking to be be open from Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11am and 3am.

It is also asking to be able to serve late-night refreshment from Monday to Sunday between the hours of 11pm and 3am.

Cardiff Council ward members for Cathays, Councillors Sara Merry, Norma Mackie, Ali Ahmed and Chris Weaver have objected to the plans.

“Further disruption”

In an email written on behalf of her ward colleagues, Cllr Mackie said to “have another takeaway on Crwys Road will serve to increase noise, crime and anti-social behaviour” and will cause “further disruption to residents”.

She added: “There will also be disruption to residents with the noise from cars and delivery vans arriving and leaving.

“Currently… South Wales Police crime statistics… show high levels of crime, mostly violence and antisocial behaviour, on Crwys [Road] and a further take away is likely to see those numbers increase.

“Residents have also requested that this application is rejected as they already experience noise and antisocial behaviour [and] have concerns about the number of takeaways and the greater effects of the problems they already report to us on a regular basis especially at night.”

Some of the steps KL17 Food Limited is proposing to minimise dissruption include the installation of CCTV, proper training for staff and incident reporting.

It is also proposing to implement noise, waste and litter management plans.

South Wales Police wrote to the applicant to express concern about existing levels of crime in the area surrounding the proposed restaurant.

However, the force also told the applicant it will withdraw the objection if a number of conditions are agreed to.

Cardiff Council’s licensing sub-committee will discuss and a make a decision on the application at a meeting on Wednesday, August 6.