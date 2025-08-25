Residents urged to take part in consultation on changes to hospital services

A public consultation into potential changes to hospital services across Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire closes next weekend.

The thirteen-and-a-half-week consultation launched by Hywel Dda University Health Board will close on Sunday 31 August 2025.

Key healthcare services

The consultation focuses on nine key healthcare services: critical care, dermatology, emergency general surgery, endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, radiology, stroke and urology, and how they could be delivered in the future across hospitals and community settings. here are no changes planned to how people in the health boars area access emergency care (A&E) or minor injury care.

Medical Director Mr Mark Henwood said: “We’ve had a high number of responses so far, and we’re grateful to everyone who has taken the time to share their views.”

“There are no preferred options in this consultation, and we welcome all your feedback. We also invite you to suggest alternative ideas or new options for the services in scope. If you would like to take part in a discussion, and ask questions directly, please join us at our upcoming online event.”

Concerns

The consultation has raised concerns that some services currently provided at Bronglais hospital could be downgraded, with one of the options being considered seeing the stroke unit at the hospital becoming a ‘treat and transfer’ unit with reduced services across the county.

In neighbouring Pembrokeshire, fears have been raised that patients at Withybush Hospital could be relocated to other hospitals in the health board area through a potential reduced intensive care service.

A Senedd petition opposing the potential changes at Bronglais has been launched, which has already attracted nearly 11,000 signatures to date.

Petitions attracting 10,000 signatures will be considered for a debate by MSs in the Senedd.

Over 2,000 people have responded to the questionnaire so far.The Health Board has held drop-in sessions, online meetings and community discussions, with additional events added in response to public feedback.

With the deadline looming, an additional online event has been arranged to provide an opportunity to ask questions about the Clinical Services Plan on Wednesday 27 August, from 7–8pm. You can register to take part here.

You can also complete the online questionnaire here.

