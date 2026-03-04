Residents voice parking concerns as officers back HMO plan

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Planning officers have asserted that plans to turn a three-bedroom home into a five-bed house of multiple occupation will have no impact on parking issues.

Members of Wrexham County Borough Council’s Planing Comittee will rule on the application, which relates to a property on The Beeches, on Monday.

More than 50 objections from residents have been submitted against he application, citing issues including increased waste, noise nuisance and congestion on the narrow road.

The property only has driveway space for two vehicles.

“Additional vehicles associated with a five-person HMO would exacerbate congestion, obstruct driveways and emergency access and force vehicles onto grass verges and cycle lanes,” according to the objections recieved. “The road is used as a school route, with children walking and cycling daily.

“A five-bedroom HMO would generate significantly more refuse than a single-family dwelling. Inadequate bin storage will lead to overflowing bins, visual harm, littering and vermin.

“The introduction of a transient population into a stable, long-established family neighbourhood also risks increasing perceived and actual anti-social

behaviour.”

But officers were clear in their belief that there would be no adverse impacts.

“According to 2021 Census data only a small percentage of residents in the area living in rental accommodation – 6% – have access to three or more vehicles,” said their report.

“In relation to the other objections raised on highway grounds, there is no evidence that the proposal would cause harm to safety, congestion, or emergency access.

“Noise concerns are not grounds for refusal and waste disposal is something that can be managed by imposing planning conditions.

“The proposed development would not result in an over concentration of HMOs in the locality and is unlikely to give rise to any adverse planning policy, design, environmental, highway infrastructure or other concerns.

“It will also provide a much-needed form of affordable residential accommodation. It therefore accords with the relevant national and local planning policies and guidance.”