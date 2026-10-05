Residents vow to fight ‘inappropriate’ petrol station plans

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Residents have vowed to fight plans for a new petrol station and convenience store in the heart of a north Wales town, amid concerns over traffic, pollution and the impact on local businesses.

They say the development is “inappropriate” for the small, central site and fear it will negatively affect locals and businesses and could create traffic issues and congestion in an already busy area.

There are also concerns over the impact on the character of the area, noise and pollution, including the impact of petrol tankers and food van deliveries.

The Menai Bridge Community Voice Group is strongly objecting to the scheme proposed on the site of the former chapel, Capel Moreia.

Consultants JMS Planning & Developments, acting for applicant Lewis forecourt Holdings Ltd, previously said the site is “crying out for a viable and appropriate use”.

They added: “The resulting building provides a contemporary commercial facility whilst respecting the historic townscape of Menai Bridge.

“The proposal demonstrates that commercial development can successfully combine operational functionality with high-quality contextual design.”

The Welsh Baptist chapel on Dale Street was built in 1884 but fell into disrepair after closing its doors in the mid 1990s. It was knocked down in 2022 after becoming unsafe.

The full application to Anglesey County Council calls for the demolition of an existing dwelling and the redevelopment of the site to facilitate a petrol filling station and convenience store.

Original proposals for the site were amended to accord with the town’s conservation area.

A “heritage-led” solution has described the Anglesey-based company’s latest plan developing a convenience store inspired by the Romanesque Revival detailing the former chapel.

The plans also include the filling station using one-way flows, entering on Dale Street and exiting via Wood Street, a forecourt canopy, with translucent sheeting to reduce impact, and being set back from Dale Street.

A five-bedroom house is also set for demolition as part of the proposal.

The community group said it had organised “a well-attended public meeting” in the town on September 20, and there was now a small working group of residents facilitating and co-ordinating responses to the application.

In a statement the group said: “We are not against the re-development of this site in principle. We don’t want it to remain an unused eyesore forever, but surely whatever is built there should be an asset to Menai Bridge and it’s community.

“Menai Bridge has a thriving and vibrant town centre with a 3% vacancy rate compared to the Welsh national average of 17%.

“This is despite the effects of the pandemic and the closures and disruption caused by the ongoing maintenance of the Menai Bridge.

“Should this development go ahead, traffic congestion will increase, footfall will decrease, local shops and businesses will close and the town will suffer permanent damage.”

One of the organisers, Trese Rowe, said a petition had gathered more than 200 signatures.

“A Facebook posting immediately generated about 80 comments with 90% against it, and a public meeting held with just two day’s notice saw around 50 turning up,” she said.

“We’ve formed a working group of enthusiastic volunteers, called the Menai Bridge Community Voice/Llais Gymuned Porthaethwy.

“What worried us was that some residents and businesses may not have known about the application or how to go about objecting, the closing date is coming up very soon.

“We feel passionately that this development will cause irreparable damage to the thriving town of Menai Bridge.

“The location is inappropriate, the petrol station will be very close to an existing garage, it’s close to residents and will impact trade and businesses.

“If they do develop a Spar they will be selling food and sandwiches and snacks, it’s just more competition for other food outlets and cafés in the area.”

The details were also raised at a meeting of Menai Bridge’s Town Council planning meeting on Thursday night (October 1).

Ms Rowe added: “If this goes ahead it will be travesty for Menai Bridge.”

JMS Planning & Development Ltd were approached for comment.

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