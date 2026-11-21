Lewis Smith, Local Democracy reporter

Residents are calling for a council to reconsider its decision to approve a 12MW data centre, saying many people in the village first heard about the plans after permission had been granted.

Around 40 residents met in Margam this month to discuss the development, which Neath Port Talbot Council approved in May 2026.

The data centre would be built at Tyn-y-Caeau, west of the A48 Margam Road and near junction 38 of the M4. The site contains a former farmhouse and two outbuildings. The plans include a substation and an underground connection to draw power from the neighbouring Western Bio-Energy biomass plant. The farmhouse would be retained as part of the development.

Local resident Julie Mills told the meeting that only a few planning notices had been put up, on lampposts off the A48 where few residents would walk. She said there had been no public meeting where people could discuss the proposals before the council made its decision.

Ms Mills also questioned the accuracy of documents submitted with the application. She said a noise impact assessment contained an incorrect reference and relied on assumptions, while a bat survey bore a date later than the date it was submitted.

She said: “Residents are concerned not only about the 12MW data centre itself but also the process that led to its approval.

“Public confidence depends on transparency, and many people feel they were denied meaningful opportunity to have their voices heard before a decision that could affect their community for decades was made.

“Questions remain over flood risk, the proximity of a high-pressure gas main, potential impacts on bats and wildlife, noise from cooling systems and generators, air pollution from backup power systems, and whether the effects of significant electrical infrastructure were fully assessed.”

Other residents questioned why the council had not requested a site visit or required the developer to submit an environmental impact assessment.

Carl Needs and Mark Madden, who both live in Margam, said they wanted the council to withdraw the planning permission and carry out a full review.

Jason Crook, who lives close to the site, said his main concern was noise. He questioned how it could have been properly assessed without details of the generators that would be used.

He said: “I’d like to think that they revisit the application in an honest and open way and acknowledge that errors were made.”

Planning decision

Local Plaid Cymru MSs Sera Evans and Alun Cox attended the meeting and said they planned to raise residents’ concerns with the council.

Ms Evans said: “We’ve also queried the robustness of their process around the planning application itself because a number of errors were highlighted by Julie and other residents.

“Sadly we are at the point where it’s been passed, however I think there’s still a number of concerns and avenues that could be explored.

“We are actively talking to NRW (Natural Resources Wales), we are also going to meet with the council. I don’t believe the council understands the strength of feeling in this community so I’d really like them to understand that.”

Neath Port Talbot Council said its planning committee had considered the development plan, other relevant planning matters and the representations received during consultation.

A spokesperson said: “The planning application (Ref: P2025/0187) was subject to the appropriate statutory publicity and consultation procedures.

“Whilst residents raised concerns, including through the council’s formal complaints procedure, about typographical, drafting and cross-referencing errors in the planning documentation, the complaint investigation concluded that these errors did not alter the substance of the proposal considered by Planning Committee, remove necessary planning controls, nor affect the overall planning balance.”

Developer’s response

A spokesperson for the Margam Data Centre said: “We are sorry to hear that some residents feel they were not aware of the plans.

“The proposals were developed through a pre-application consultation, which was reported to Neath Port Talbot Council in March 2025, and were then considered through the Council’s statutory planning process, including consultation with bodies such as Natural Resources Wales, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water and the local highway and drainage authorities.”

The developer said the centre would be smaller than the industry standard and would draw up to 12MW of power directly from the neighbouring biomass plant. It said the development would have a limited impact on local water use, energy supplies and biodiversity.

The spokesperson added: “The final technology and operator have not yet been confirmed, but the development will have to comply with the permissions already granted. We will share more information as the proposals progress.”

Residents can find details on the project website and put questions to the team at [email protected].