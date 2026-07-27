Residents warned after reports of rogue driveway traders

Residents in a Welsh county are being urged to be wary of doorstep traders following reports of high-pressure sales tactics.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Trading Standards issued the warning to residents, advising them to remain vigilant following reports of doorstep callers offering driveway and tarmac services across the county.

The warning follows reports from householders of individuals knocking on doors and offering to carry out surfacing work.

In some cases, callers have allegedly used high-pressure sales tactics, refused to leave when asked, or falsely claimed to be working on behalf of the council.

Trading Standards advises residents to be cautious of any trader who arrives uninvited and pressures them into making an immediate decision.

Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, said: “We are concerned by reports of doorstep traders using high-pressure sales tactics and misleading claims to gain the trust of residents.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe and confident in their own home, and no one should ever feel pressured into making a decision on the spot. Reputable businesses will be happy to provide information, answer questions and allow people time to consider their options.

“We would also encourage residents to look out for friends, family members and neighbours who may be more vulnerable to this type of approach.

“By supporting one another and reporting concerns, we can help protect our communities and ensure people have the information they need to make informed decisions.”

Residents are advised to:

Avoid engaging with doorstep sellers or purchasing services from anyone who arrives uninvited.

Never agree to work being carried out immediately. Rogue traders often demand excessive payments or leave work unfinished.

Check identification carefully. Genuine council officers and reputable businesses will be happy to provide identification and allow it to be verified.

Report suspicious activity to help Trading Standards investigate and prevent further incidents.

Support vulnerable neighbours who may be more susceptible to pressure selling.

Use recognised trader approval schemes such as TrustMark and Buy With Confidence.

Anyone who experiences or witnesses suspicious doorstep activity is encouraged to contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133. The service works closely with Trading Standards to identify and tackle rogue trading activity.

Further advice on choosing a reputable trader is available from Citizens Advice.

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