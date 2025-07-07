Residents warned as rogue traders target Welsh county

Residents in a Welsh county have been urged to be on their guard following reports that rogue traders are targeting the area with offers of housing repairs and gardening services.

Powys County Council’s Trading Standards Service has issued the warning after homes in Brecon and Newtown were targeted.

These door-to-door traders are known to operate under the guise of offering quick and affordable landscaping, gardening, and home maintenance work.

However, many have no formal training or experience, and their work is often substandard, overpriced, or left incomplete.

Signs

Tell tail signs of so-called rogue landscapers include cheap prices, verbal quotes only, no references, offers to start immediately and asking for cash up front.

The council are reminding people to be wary of any unsolicited calls to their home.

Anyone approached on their doorstep, or who feels threatened should call the police on 101.

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for Legal and Regulatory Services, said: “We want to keep our communities safe and this includes protecting people from rogue traders and doorstep crime.

“Rogue gardeners often prey on the vulnerable, particularly the elderly. It’s really important that people look out for the signs, remain vigilant and keep an eye out for elderly friends, relatives and neighbours.”

Repairs

Common services offered by rogue traders and cold callers include general building work, landscaping and gardening, roofing, repairs and maintenance and driveway resurfacing.

Prices charged are usually excessive and anyone accepting work will pay much more than intended. Work is also often very poor quality, can be dangerous and in some cases isn’t even done.

If potential customers do decide to employ an unknown tradesperson, the council’s Trading Standards Service advice is:

Check the traders’ credentials, particularly any phone number given

Carry out internet research including a check for any negative reviews

Ask friends or neighbours if they have heard of the firm, and if local, check to ensure their premises are where they say they are

Ask the trader for references, and if possible view an example of their work

It is advisable to use a trader who is a member of a trade association, but check the claim with the trade body before employing them

Ask for a written quotation before going ahead. Make sure the trader’s name and address is on it and that the price for the work is clear

Keep a note of any vehicle details including the registration number

Never part with money until the work is completed to your satisfaction. Always try to pay by cheque or credit card – never be persuaded into going to the bank or building society to withdraw cash.

Legislation requires cold callers to give consumers a ‘cancellation notice’, giving them 14 days to cancel the contract made for any work over £42. Failure to issue a cancellation notice in the correct manner is a criminal offence.

Anyone who thinks they may be a victim or thinks someone they know may have been, should get in touch with Citizens Advice consumer helpline free on 0808 223 1133 or to contact a Welsh-speaking adviser call 0808 223 1144.

