Residents welcome £21m transformation of former market site

Nation.Cymru staff

Residents have welcomed a town’s plans to redevelop its former market site, saying the long-awaited project could help reconnect the town centre and attract more visitors.

The old Caerphilly market building on Pentrebane Street was demolished at the end of March, and the site will become a mixed-use development with affordable housing and a community hub.

As part of the Caerphilly 2035 placemaking plan, Pentrebane Street is just one of the town’s regeneration with an aim to become a greener, livelier and better-connected area.

The plan, which is “rooted in community and unmistakably Welsh”, aims to bring new energy to the town centre through investment in public spaces, culture, transport, business and wellbeing for residents and future generations.

Debra Hale, 65, owns the Nice Gift Shop on Caerphilly’s Clive Street which sits opposite the site of the now-demolished old market building.

“I’ve been here for 30 years, and I think Caerphilly needs some progress,” she said. “Especially here at the top of town because there is a disconnect between us and the bottom of the town.”

Originally from Splott in Cardiff, Debra recalls visiting the old Caerphilly market when she was a child and hopes the new £21m project can bring back the ‘buzzing’ town atmosphere.

“I used to come to Caerphilly with my auntie when I was 10,” she recalled. “The market was buzzing with so many stalls, and they were loved by the people.

“With this site finally demolished and what I’ve seen of the plans so far, I think it’s going to be lovely and hopefully connect the town and increase footfall for businesses.”

Ceinwen Edwards has recently moved to Caerphilly, and her garden backs directly on to Pentrebane Street.

With plans to build more affordable housing on the horizon, she is happy to see people being given the same opportunity as her to move to Caerphilly.

“I moved to Caerphilly because I love its green space, the castle and the park is literally down the road from me,” she said. “I’m very much looking forward to the development, especially if it means that our community can grow, and it brings job opportunities.”

She continued: “I love how much the town has been thriving in the past couple of years, and it’s great to get people out of Cardiff and into towns like ours.”

The 24-year-old graphic designer moved to the town from Llanelli and recalls a social media video which first sparked her and her partner’s interest in the town.

“It’s funny, my partner and I saw a TikTok of Ffos Caerffili and we said, ‘we’ve got to go there’.”

Led by Welsh housing association Codi Group (formerly: Linc Cymru) with support from Caerphilly County Borough Council (CCBC) and the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme, this development will bring:

72 apartments

7 commercial units,

Several public spaces

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Leader of Caerphilly Council said, “I am delighted to see progress on Pentrebane Street. Sorting out the top end of Caerphilly town centre has long been urged by residents.

“We will create a new, vibrant space that will bring additional housing and co-working spaces to Caerphilly, and with seven new commercial and retail units set to be built, we are excited to deliver new jobs in the hospitality sector, as well as the hotel and leisure sector.”