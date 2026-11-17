Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A restaurant has been heavily fined for multiple food hygiene breaches with evidence of rodent activity on the premises, “exceptionally poor” standards of cleanliness, contaminated chopping boards and dirty protective clothing being used by food handlers.

The owner of Taj Restaurant in Pontmorlais in Merthyr Tydfil, has been convicted following a prosecution brought by Merthyr Tydfil Council for multiple breaches of food hygiene legislation.

The court imposed a fine of £8,000, a victim surcharge of £3,200 and prosecution costs of £1,083 following a hearing on November 11 at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court.

Environmental health officers first inspected the premises on November 24, 2025 and identified numerous serious food hygiene contraventions.

During the inspection, the officer discovered evidence of rodent activity within the premises, exceptionally poor standards of cleanliness, contaminated chopping boards and dirty protective clothing being used by food handlers.

Officers also found cooked rice, which is high risk, stored outside of appropriate temperature control, significantly increasing the risk of food poisoning.

The extraction system was leaking grease into a bucket placed beneath it and documented cleaning records were found to have been falsified giving a misleading impression of hygiene management practices within the business.

Following the inspection, the business was handed a food hygiene rating of zero, the lowest rating that can be issued.

Due to the imminent risk to public health identified during the inspection, the business was required to cease trading until environmental health officers were satisfied that sufficient remedial action had been taken to make the premises safe to reopen.

The business then requested a re-rating inspection, which took place on 28 January, 2026.

However, officers found that food hygiene standards had again deteriorated and identified further concerns relating to cross-contamination risks.

As a result of the continued failure to comply with food hygiene requirements, legal proceedings started against both the company and the registered food business operator.

The case was heard at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on November 11, 2026, where the company and the registered food business operator Mr Mohammed Sueb entered guilty pleas to a total of 12 food hygiene offences.

In sentencing, the court described the offences as very serious and commented that the findings demonstrated a “blatant disregard” for food hygiene regulations.

‘Stomach churning’

The court also remarked that photographs taken during the inspection were “stomach churning”.

A council spokesperson, said: “Food business operators have a legal responsibility to ensure that food is produced, stored and handled hygienically. The conditions identified at these premises fell significantly below the standards expected and posed a significant risk to public health.

“This prosecution sends a clear message that the council will not hesitate to take formal action where food businesses fail to comply with food hygiene law and put public health at risk.”