Restaurant shut down due to cockroach infestation and ‘filthy’ conditions

An Indian takeaway has been closed after environmental health officials discovered an active infestation of cockroaches.

As well as the cockroach infestation, “filthy” conditions were discovered at the Mirchi Masalla restaurant on Commercial Road, Taibach, which presented an imminent risk to public health.

On July 21st, 2025, Environmental Health Officers from Neath Port Talbot Council’s Food Safety and Health Protection department issued a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice served under Regulation 8 of the Food Hygiene Regulations 2006 during a visit to the business.

This required the restaurant to shut its doors to the public immediately. Officers then provided evidence to Swansea Magistrates about the conditions found at the restaurant.

Ongoing closure

The magistrates provided a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order to confirm the ongoing closure of the food business which had been open to the public seven days a week.

The Mirchi Masalla will remain closed until standards are improved and the authority is satisfied the imminent public health risk is removed. The food business operator is currently working with the authority in an attempt to make the necessary improvements.

Cllr Cen Phillips, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said: “Our officers took action to prevent this food business from operating to protect members of the public whose health was being put at risk.

“Officers are now monitoring the position to ensure the order is upheld and the business will not reopen until this authority is satisfied an imminent public health risk is removed.”

