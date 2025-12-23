Restaurateur delivers hot meals and festive cheer to homelessness projects

The owner of two award-winning restaurants in a south Wales city is spreading festive cheer, delivering hot meals to people experiencing homelessness.

Suki Kullar, who runs Rasoi Indian Kitchen in Pontlliw and Rasoi Waterfront in SA1, served a selection of fresh, hot meals to two Swansea projects run by Welsh homelessness and rough sleeping charity, The Wallich.

Almost 50 meals were delivered to the charity’s Gorwelion Project on Gore Terrace and Ty Tom Jones Project on Alexandra Road on Wednesday 17 December, both of which provide support and safe accommodation for people who have previously experienced, or are at risk of, homelessness.

Speaking about the partnership with The Wallich, Suki Kullar said: “No one should feel forgotten at this time of year. Christmas is about kindness, and we hope that a warm meal helps bring some comfort to people who really deserve a moment of joy.

“Our staff were amazing as always – they jumped at the chance to get involved and we’re proud to continue to support our community in this way.”

With Christmas often being a particularly difficult time for many of the people The Wallich supports, staff at both projects said Rasoi’s timely gesture offered a welcome boost and meant a great deal to those staying at the two projects.

Mark Winston, Area Manager for The Wallich, said: “Christmas can be an especially challenging and emotional time for people who have experienced homelessness. Acts of kindness like this remind people that their community cares about them.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Rasoi for stepping in once again to support our projects in Swansea.”

Rasoi’s ongoing commitment to giving back has earned the restaurants a reputation for community generosity, as they regularly support local charities and initiatives throughout the year.

Suki Kullar added: “It really is our pleasure and ethos to give back to our local community, and we are so grateful to help a very deserving cause.

“We hope this helps to raise awareness of the excellent work that is being carried out by The Wallich here in our city and the plight of some of the people in our communities – especially at this time of year.”

The Wallich supports around 8,000 people at risk of, experiencing and facing fear and uncertainty of homelessness in Wales every year. For more information and to donate, visit their site here.