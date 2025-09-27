Restoration job earns Welsh building firm major recognition

Richard Youle, local democracy reporter

The Welsh construction firm behind the remarkable transformation of Swansea’s Palace Theatre has won two national building awards.

Neath-based R&M Williams was crowned overall master builder in the UK for 2025 and was also the winner of the best commercial or public sector project for the Palace Theatre restoration.

Director Mark Williams thanked Swansea Council for supporting local contractors. The company is also undertaking a multi-million pound upgrade of blocks of council flats a few hundred metres up from the former theatre.

Painter

Mr Williams, 62, took over the company from his father 32 years ago having trained as a painter.

R&M Williams, he said, employs around 200 staff and supports a further 200 subcontractors.

It mainly does commercial and public sector projects rather than housebuilding and, like many construction firms, is navigating an acute skills shortage and high prices of materials.

Mr Williams said capable tradesmen earned decent wages because they were in such demand but, despite this, he said it was difficult to recruit in part because of the long hours and hard work involved. He also felt that there was perception among many people that construction was not “sexy”.

Talking about the sector in general Mr Williams described the shortage of skills as “extreme”, and added: “It’s difficult to get motivated people, and we have a problem with apprentices starting but not finishing their apprenticeship.”

He said public sector bodies could really help local firms by awarding them contracts as opposed to national or international companies, although he singled out Swansea for its backing.

Business hub

The grade two-listed Palace Theatre, on the corner of High Street and Prince of Wales Road, opened last November as a business hub after a complex overhaul.

The exterior has stayed true to its 1888 roots while the interior, spread over six floors including a basement, has been transformed. As well as flexible office and events space there is a groundfloor cafe.

The striking building was used over the years as a music hall, bingo hall and nightclub. In more recent times it languished under private ownership before being bought by the council prior to the 2020 Covid pandemic.

Ifan Glyn, Wales director of the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), which organised the awards, described the Palace Theatre as a landmark building. “It shows the best of what Welsh builders are capable of when given the chance: not just saving historic buildings but creating new assets for future generations,” he said.

FMB chief executive Brian Berry said R&M Williams were worthy winners. “Their project combined engineering, craftsmanship and community impact on an extraordinary scale,” he said.

Although still owned by council the Palace Theatre is operated by a company called Tramshed Tech, which offers work space, business growth programmes, and skills training for the creative, digital and technology sectors.

Style

Speaking last November, council leader Rob Stewart said: “The transformation of the Palace has been done with such care, style and attention to detail. It’s a real credit to all who have worked so hard to achieve this.”

The Welsh Government and the council funded the restoration. It was claimed in March this year that the final cost of the project could exceed £17 million although the council did not comment when the figure was put to it.

Meanwhile Mr Williams said construction should be shielded from the growth in artificial intelligence in terms of taking over jobs. “It’s going to be a long, long time before AI can repair a roof or hang a door,” he said.