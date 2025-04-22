Restoration plan for 300-year-old gates gets go ahead

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

A restoration plan for a set of gates thought to be 300 years old can go ahead – but it is still unclear what their final colour will be.

The grade II star listed Pontymoile Gates at the southern entrance to Pontypool Park were at the centre of bizarre row when painted green, from black, in 2009 with calls for the then National Assembly to intervene.

Torfaen Borough Council, which is responsible for the registered park, unveiled plans in February to paint the gates back to black as part of a restoration project.

Victorian

That is despite it having insisted, in 2009, it was repainting the gates in the pale green it said was previously used in the 20th century and as far back as the early years of the Victorian period.

That was despite claims a majority of residents wanted them to remain black.

Poor maintenance of the gates since however has allowed decorative elements to deteriorate and rust.

In its February application, to its planning department, for the proposed repair and refurbishment of the gates while it had previously been considered the gates were originally a pale green there is in fact no evidence of their original colour.

The statement, prepared by Merthyr Tydfil-based architects George and Co, states: “There is no evidence of the original colour scheme for approximately the first 100 years.”

Torfaen council proposed painting the gates in a matt black and gilt detail. The gold style gilt leaf would feature on the columns to the side of the main gates and the top of some railings.

Paint

The plans have been approved, and gained listed building consent, but the final colour will have to be determined on expert advice and will be subject to a planning condition.

The council’s heritage officer stated: “The recent paint application (green) has apparently failed due to lack of preparation and/or incompatibility with the previous paint system.

“The paintwork also doesn’t appear to have been maintained since being applied. As such, it is evident that the gates and railings are in urgent need of restoration to restore the detail and highlight the intricacy of these special and unique gates before historic fabric is lost.”

They said the council’s indicative plan for matt black and gilt detail is considered acceptable in principle but said: “The exact decoration would benefit from further thought and the input from a specialist contractor, so a condition is applied to request further detail and to allow for changes should these be considered necessary.”

The officer said it also likely the gates will have to be removed to be painted due to health and safety precautions for working with possible lead paints and agreed plans for removal and restoration will need to be put in place.

The gates are said to have been given to Major John Hanbury of Pontypool Park by his friend Sarah, Duchess of Marlborough which would date the gift as between 1722 and 1734, but isn’t necessarily the date of manufacture. The maker is unknown.

They were erected at their present site, and with their present additions, at some time in the early/mid C19, possibly 1835 by Thomas Deakin, probably for Capel Hanbury Leigh. The additional ironwork was manufactured at the Blaenavon Ironworks.

