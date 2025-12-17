Restoration work on historic castle to start in new year

Significant restoration works to rejuvenate Cyfarthfa Castle is due to get underway in January.

The castle museum and tearooms will temporarily close over the festive period as restoration works begin.

The council has said that the comprehensive renovation project will address critical structural needs in a bid to preserve the historic building for future generations.

The planned works will include extensive roofing repair and restoration of the existing windows, along with interior upgrades designed to protect and enhance the historic building.

The local authority confirmed that while the museum and tearooms will be temporarily closed, the castle grounds will remain open for the public.

The temporary changes will see the museum closed from 4pm on December, 23 and no parking will be available on the castle forecourt – but the grounds will remain accessible to residents and visitors.

Merthyr Tydfil’s council described the restoration project as represents a significant commitment to preserving the areas’s rich cultural heritage.

Cyfarthfa Castle was originally built in 1825 as the grand family residence of ironmaster William Crawshay II.

Together with the other Merthyr ironworks – Dowlais, Penydarren and Plymouth – Cyfarthfa made Merthyr the world centre of ironmaking from 1800 to 1860.

The castle houses a well-regarded museum and art galleries, taking up just 20% of the building. Both contain important historical and contemporary collections, many of which are shared nationally. The other 80% of the building, which once housed Cyfarthfa High School, is closed to the public.

Brent Carter, leader of the council, said: “This restoration is a crucial investment in our local heritage.

“We’re committed to maintaining Cyfarthfa Castle as a treasured community asset and ensuring its structural integrity for years to come.”