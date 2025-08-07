Restoration work on world’s oldest surviving iron railway bridge gets underway

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Work on the restoration of what is believed to be the world’s oldest surviving iron railway bridge has begun.

Merthyr Tydfil council has given an update on works at the historic Pont-Y-Cafnau bridge which started on Monday, August 4 and are scheduled to be complete by the autumn.

The project, backed by a £4.5 million joint investment from the Welsh Government through Cadw and the council, marks the beginning of a new chapter for the 232-year-old bridge.

Cyfarthfa Ironworks Company

Built in 1793 by the Cyfarthfa Ironworks Company, it carried both water and a tramroad across the River Taff, featuring a three-tier design.

Councillor David Jones, cabinet member for climate change and communities, said: “This is more than just restoration work – it’s about bringing a piece of our industrial soul back to life.

“Pont-Y-Cafnau represents the very best of Welsh engineering heritage, and seeing it restored to its former glory will be something truly special for our community and visitors alike.”

The bridge, which has been closed to the public and secured with safety fencing, will undergo essential repairs designed to bring it back into public use.

Structural elements

The restoration work, set to run through autumn, will focus on the structural elements needed to ensure it can be safely enjoyed by future generations.

Its unique design featured an upper water channel, a middle tramroad deck, and a lower water channel – a three-story engineering solution.

The bridge’s significance has been recognised with both Grade II* listing and scheduled monument status.

The restoration forms part of a broader £4.5 million heritage project that will also enable improvements to the Grade I Listed Cyfarthfa Castle.

