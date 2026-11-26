Nation Cymru staff

Works to restore old historic river meanders and rare oxbow lakes are now complete on a floodplain in a precious Welsh National Nature Reserve.

Taking place at Dinefwr Park National Nature Reserve (NNR) floodplain near Llandeilo, the Natural Resources Wales’s (NRW) Four Rivers for LIFE project has been working with National Trust Cymru at Dinefwr to restore the Tywi River Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and its connected habitats.

The standing water and marginal vegetation in the main oxbow lakes at Dinefwr are qualifying features of the Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and NNR.

Oxbow lakes are ancient abandoned river channels, left behind as the Tywi River has meandered across its floodplain through time.

The oxbows are also noted for their aquatic insects and scarce plants such as the Small Waterpepper (Persicaria minor) and Bladderwort (Utricularia australis).

In February this year, a local contractor carried out light touch management of two oxbow lakes to conserve these important features. This involved removal of willows and reedmace that were significantly encroaching into the open water habitats.

More substantial work was carried out on five ancient river features and one new scrape was created. This will help restore the historic river channels across the site to increase open water habitats on the site, complementing the main oxbows.

Over 60 hectares of the wider floodplain grasslands on the site is also being restored through sensitive management, including an annual hay cut and aftermath grazing with cattle.

This work will enhance the mosaic of open water habitats on the site, providing a diverse range of wetland habitats and supporting a rich diversity of wetland plants and insects, and wintering wildfowl.

Leila Thornton from the Four Rivers for LIFE project said: “The work will also enhance habitats for keystone species such as otter for which Dinefwr is an incredibly important site.”

“In a years’ time we would hope to see the ponds fill with aquatic life, including damselflies and dragonflies, and providing food and shelter for both summer migrant birds and wintering wildfowl like teal and widgeon.”

Dai Hart, National Trust Cymru’s Gardens and Outdoors Manager at Dinefwr added: “The oxbow lakes are a rare and important habitat and were once widespread and appeared frequently within lowland river systems, but river straightening and the infilling of old channels means that such features are now rare, making the oxbows at Dinefwr precious features on the site.”

The Tywi River SAC supports important fish species such as bullhead, sea lamprey, allis and twaite shad, and has one of the largest runs of sea trout in Wales. It is also an important feeding and breeding area for otter.

Advice on management and restoration of the floodplain meadow grassland has been given by the Floodplain Meadows Partnership.

The Dinefwr Park NNR floodplain is cared for by National Trust Cymru and is part of the Dinefwr Estate Site of SSSI and the Dinefwr Estate National Nature Reserve.

The Four Rivers for LIFE Project is funded by the EU LIFE Programme with support from Welsh Government.