Restore Britain councillor branded ‘angry and bitter’ in sharp rebuke from council leader

Emily Price

A Bridgend councillor branded ‘racist’ and ‘homophobic’ has been sharply rebuked by a council leader during a remote meeting in which Labour members displayed Pride flags as their virtual backgrounds.

Restore Britain’s Owain Clatworthy was slammed as “angry, bitter and uniformed” and was accused of “making disgusting comments to feed an extreme right-wing narrative” during a Bridged County Borough Council meeting on Wednesday (September 23).

During the row, some Labour councillors used rainbow coloured virtual backgrounds in an apparent attempt to mock the Pyle, Kenfig Hill and Cefn Cribwr councillor over comments he had made previously about a rainbow coloured table at a Bridgend shopping outlet.

Cllr Clatworthy, who is a practising Christian, faced a backlash in July when he branded the furniture a “political view” and “mandatory ideology” that was “impossible to escape”.

It came after the Restore figure made several inflammatory comments about refugees and asylum seekers on social media.

During the council meeting, the former Reform UK Senedd election candidate had called on Bridged Council to reveal the details of how many refugees were living in the county.

Council Leader John Spanswick launched into a sharp reprimand, accusing the Restore Britain politician of misleading his constituents for the benefit of his “latest party”.

Cllr Spanswick said: “Yet again, another question from yourself, our young publicity seeking councillor, designed for social media, that’s all it is.

“As usual, divorced from reality with a poor grasp of the facts.”

Cllr Clatworthy responded by shouting over proceedings but quietened down again when he was told by the chair to “keep it respectful”.

Cllr Spanswick continued: “If he spent more time doing his job and less time playing to the gallery, Cllr Clatworthy you would know our housing policy already prioritises local people, disabled people, key workers and veterans.

“Refugees are not pushing Bridgend residents to the back of the queue. Residents should not need to be housing experts to trust their local councillor.

“By implying refugees get priority, you are exploiting that trust and turning genuine anxiety into resentment for political advantage.”

Cllr Clatworthy could be seen laughing on camera as the council leader continued saying: “You are undermining local democracy for views and likes.

“In my 35 years as a local councillor, I have never known a councillor to be so angry, bitter and uninformed, making disgusting comments to feed an extreme right-wing narrative.

“Your residents deserve solutions and not to be misled for the benefit of your latest party.

“So while you chase social media headlines, this administration, working with colleagues across the chamber, will get on with the job of tackling housing need and delivering services the people across Bridgend rely on.

“Lets look at the reality – some of the figures and facts you want, which surely you could find yourself but you don’t want to.

“The number of people being housed here from other countries is small and is not affecting how we discharge our housing responsibilities.

“Supporting refugees does not mean putting Bridgend residents second.

“A few figures on refugees in Bridgend county borough; there are approximately 230 Ukrainian refugees, I hope you welcome them. I’m not sure if it’s correct that you do welcome anybody.

“Syrians, around 11 families – 54 people. Afghan families, seven families – around 30 people, all funded by the Home Office.

“Unaccompanied asylum seeking children – 30. Eight of those are looked after children and 22 are care leavers.

“So I hope you are happy with some of those figures. Quite small figures. I hope you welcome every single one of them, because I do.

“Our NHS relies on staff born from oversees and during a children’s services workforce crisis a few years ago, social workers born outside the UK were sent to help our recovery.

“They helped us support children and families in Bridgend when we needed them.

“These are out colleagues and our neighbours. Their work makes a difference to the residents you claim to speak for.

“This council values the different backgrounds, experiences and skills that these people bring to our workforce.

“Our staff deserve to be respected and supported. Councillor, you have a responsibility to recognise their contribution too.

“So Cllr Clatworthy, what have you actually brought forward to address the housing problems you have raised today?

“What have you brought forward? If you believe that this council’s approach to housing, homelessness or refugee settlement is wrong – bring forward your proposals.

“Put the politics of poison to one side and let’s have a debate in this council about the reality of life in the county borough of Bridgend.

“Stand up and argue your case without anybody feeding you lines to say or post on social media.

“Tell us what you would actually do to help the people you were elected to represent – over to you.”

After the meeting, Cllr Clatworthy edited footage of the exchange to only include his question and not the council leader’s response, with the Looney Tunes “That’s All Folks” animated closing sequence played at the end.

He later took to Facebook claiming 114 “illegal migrants” had been “dumped” in Bridgend, prompting some locals to call for the addresses of where the individuals are being housed.

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