Emily Price

Restore Britain’s leader has received a backlash on social media after saying recent controversies in the Senedd have shown “beyond any doubt” that Wales shouldn’t have its own parliament.

Rupert Lowe pledged in a post to X to “roll back devolution” if his right-wing party ever comes to power.

He said: “Recent events have shown beyond any doubt that the Senedd and the Scottish Parliament are very big buildings filled with very small people.

“Restore Britain will proudly roll back devolution. Love Wales, hate the Senedd. Love Scotland, hate Holyrood. We will Restore Britain.”

The architect of the South Wales Metro railway project, Professor Mark Barry, responded to the post saying: “Love England hate Westminster/Whitehall…”

The popular Larry the Cat parody account which is followed by over 900,000 people on X also weighed in on the debate asking Lowe: “What’s your policy on the Northern Ireland assembly?”

Other commentators mocked Restore Britain’s leader, suggesting his party was unlikely ever to be in a position of power to make decisions about Wales.

Lowe’s remarks about Wales’ parliament come after he defended Reform UK Senedd Member Joe Martin.

Martin was banned from speaking in the Senedd by Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies last week after claiming white people were being replaced in the UK.

Concerns were raised that the MS for Caerdydd Penarth was attempting to echo the far-right “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory which claims white populations in Western countries are being systematically replaced by non-white immigrants.

Lowe urged Martin not to apologise over the remarks, describing the Reform MS as “absolutely right to highlight the scale of change forced on the British people through mass immigration”.

“I respect him for having the balls to say it,” the Restore Britain leader added.

Lowe was elected as the MP for Great Yarmouth under the Reform UK banner in 2024, but now sits as an Independent following a falling out with party leader Nigel Farage.

In August 2025, he sparked a backlash online when he published a post to X saying scrapping the “Welsh Assembly” would be a “positive move for Britain”.

Online commentators pointed out Wales’ parliament stopped being called the Welsh Assembly in 2020 when it was officially renamed Senedd Cymru.

Lowe’s post came after he accused Farage of “cowardice” because the Reform leader wouldn’t commit to abolishing Wales’ Parliament.

During a press conference in June 2025, Farage was quizzed on whether he would allow Reform candidates looking to stand in the 2026 Senedd election to hold anti-Senedd views.

Speaking to an ITV journalist, the Clacton MP replied: “No no no no. I mean that ship has completely sailed.

“There is no room for this. We are seeing devolution across much of England now as well.

“It’s time that everybody here in Wales accept it. This has happened – this clock is not going to be turned back, it’s about how we do it better.”

Asked again if Farage expected Reform hopefuls to “sign up for devolution”, he responded saying: “Of course, of course”.

At the time there were concerns that Farage’s comments could turn off some Reform voters who don’t support Wales having its own parliament.

Farage has previously voiced opposition to devolution, describing the then Welsh Assembly and its 60 members as “a totally unnecessary extra layer of politicians” when he was leader of the UK Independence Party.

Speaking to Nation.Cymru in 2025, Lowe said: “I would abolish these nonsense assemblies in both Wales and Scotland, as I have stated publicly before.

“It’s a waste of time, money and energy – and a large percentage of Welsh voters agree with me.

“The assembly is a self-important pantomime. Wales needs fewer politicians, not more.

“Cut tax, slash regulation and leave Welsh people alone.”

Following last week’s Senedd speaking ban, Martin appeared to share Lowe’s opposition to the Senedd, branding it a “joke” and declaring that a parliament blocking him from speaking was “no real parliament at all”.

He also wrote several opinion pieces for right-wing publications in which he said: “The Senedd will decide its own fate: uphold freedom of speech or consign itself to tyranny, illegitimacy and irrelevance.”

Reform stayed away from Senedd proceedings for a second time on Tuesday (November 17) in support of Martin.

The group withdrew all the questions it had tabled for the First Minister and left their benches empty in the chamber.