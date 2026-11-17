Restore Britain leader sparks anger with fresh call to scrap Senedd
Emily Price
Restore Britain’s leader has received a backlash on social media after saying recent controversies in the Senedd have shown “beyond any doubt” that Wales shouldn’t have its own parliament.
Rupert Lowe pledged in a post to X to “roll back devolution” if his right-wing party ever comes to power.
He said: “Recent events have shown beyond any doubt that the Senedd and the Scottish Parliament are very big buildings filled with very small people.
“Restore Britain will proudly roll back devolution. Love Wales, hate the Senedd. Love Scotland, hate Holyrood. We will Restore Britain.”
The architect of the South Wales Metro railway project, Professor Mark Barry, responded to the post saying: “Love England hate Westminster/Whitehall…”
The popular Larry the Cat parody account which is followed by over 900,000 people on X also weighed in on the debate asking Lowe: “What’s your policy on the Northern Ireland assembly?”
Other commentators mocked Restore Britain’s leader, suggesting his party was unlikely ever to be in a position of power to make decisions about Wales.
Lowe’s remarks about Wales’ parliament come after he defended Reform UK Senedd Member Joe Martin.
Martin was banned from speaking in the Senedd by Llywydd Huw Irranca-Davies last week after claiming white people were being replaced in the UK.
Concerns were raised that the MS for Caerdydd Penarth was attempting to echo the far-right “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory which claims white populations in Western countries are being systematically replaced by non-white immigrants.
Lowe urged Martin not to apologise over the remarks, describing the Reform MS as “absolutely right to highlight the scale of change forced on the British people through mass immigration”.
“I respect him for having the balls to say it,” the Restore Britain leader added.
Lowe was elected as the MP for Great Yarmouth under the Reform UK banner in 2024, but now sits as an Independent following a falling out with party leader Nigel Farage.
In August 2025, he sparked a backlash online when he published a post to X saying scrapping the “Welsh Assembly” would be a “positive move for Britain”.
Online commentators pointed out Wales’ parliament stopped being called the Welsh Assembly in 2020 when it was officially renamed Senedd Cymru.
Lowe’s post came after he accused Farage of “cowardice” because the Reform leader wouldn’t commit to abolishing Wales’ Parliament.
During a press conference in June 2025, Farage was quizzed on whether he would allow Reform candidates looking to stand in the 2026 Senedd election to hold anti-Senedd views.
Speaking to an ITV journalist, the Clacton MP replied: “No no no no. I mean that ship has completely sailed.
“There is no room for this. We are seeing devolution across much of England now as well.
“It’s time that everybody here in Wales accept it. This has happened – this clock is not going to be turned back, it’s about how we do it better.”
Asked again if Farage expected Reform hopefuls to “sign up for devolution”, he responded saying: “Of course, of course”.
At the time there were concerns that Farage’s comments could turn off some Reform voters who don’t support Wales having its own parliament.
Farage has previously voiced opposition to devolution, describing the then Welsh Assembly and its 60 members as “a totally unnecessary extra layer of politicians” when he was leader of the UK Independence Party.
Speaking to Nation.Cymru in 2025, Lowe said: “I would abolish these nonsense assemblies in both Wales and Scotland, as I have stated publicly before.
“It’s a waste of time, money and energy – and a large percentage of Welsh voters agree with me.
“The assembly is a self-important pantomime. Wales needs fewer politicians, not more.
“Cut tax, slash regulation and leave Welsh people alone.”
Following last week’s Senedd speaking ban, Martin appeared to share Lowe’s opposition to the Senedd, branding it a “joke” and declaring that a parliament blocking him from speaking was “no real parliament at all”.
He also wrote several opinion pieces for right-wing publications in which he said: “The Senedd will decide its own fate: uphold freedom of speech or consign itself to tyranny, illegitimacy and irrelevance.”
Reform stayed away from Senedd proceedings for a second time on Tuesday (November 17) in support of Martin.
The group withdrew all the questions it had tabled for the First Minister and left their benches empty in the chamber.
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You and an army of 40 councillors nationwide versus approximately 3.18 million Welsh citizens. Mate, you’re not even on 5% nationally. A disgruntled Post Office clerk has more power than you.
Scrap Westminster, its full of drunks and liars.And MP’s who don’t turn up to do their job. Proven useless for hundreds of years.
What next, racist Rupert Lowe? Restore the Welsh Not? Put a block of wood around our children’s necks and beat them for speaking their mother tongue until they are black and blue? You condone white supremacy, want to abolish what you do not control, and omit the farce that is the Westminster establishment you were part of as a former Conservative MP, Reform UK member, and now Restore Britain lone wolf. What about the criminal justice system, controlled by Whitehall, that affects Wales? It is in utter chaos. Our Armed Forces are down to the bare bones. No abolishing the… Read more »
Some people would argue that the most efficent government is provided by a BENIGN dictator. This man would echo that, so why stop with the WG a nd Holyrood? Get rid if Westminster would surely, also, be on his agenda, but of course, he wouldnt get anywhere near on that ticket if previously advertised.
The question is,
“Does promising the abolition of a democratic Parliament constiture Treason” Discuss………
This superrich multimillionaire with zero empathy with those less fortunate than him only seemed to have only one point on his agenda. Remove all immigrants. It seems the Welsh people also fit in that category.
Reminder that the person that is helping this person along has a thing for doing nazi salutes for fun and runs a platform that is CSAM friendly and uses that platform to generate sexualised images of women.
Must not also forget that the UK gov uses the same platform as well as many press orgs.
Its none of your business as to what we do in Wales and how we govern ourselves. I’m sure the good people of Great Yarmouth have bigger concerns to worry about. So Rupert Lowe, sorry but your opinion does not count.
Opinions always count. We can choose to ignore the ones we don’t like but they still exist and still count.
To be fair, its 26 years now and we’ve seen nothing positive come from the Welsh Government yet. How many more years will we need to wait to start seeing benefit?
That’s what elections are for. If nothing positive comes from the Welsh Government then we vote them out.
Calls to remove democracy of any kind should be a criminal offence.
The Senedd is the closest thing Wales has had to real democracy in hundreds of years.
Remove our ability to have democratic process and deal with the consequences.
But then perhaps that’s exactly what these types want?