Restore Britain’s Rupert Lowe announces policy to ‘roll back devolution’

Nation Cymru staff

Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe has announced the party’s policy of ‘rolling back devolution’ following yesterday’s historic meeting of Plaid Cymru, SNP and Sinn Fein leaders.

In a post shared to his Facebook page, which received over 5,000 likes, Lowe shared his plans to “restore democratic accountability and strengthen the Union” whilst ensuring a “fair say for the Scottish, the Welsh, the Northern Irish – and yes, the English.”

The plans, as yet, seem to be little more than conversational and only existent in the social media post at present, however, as he confirmed that “a full policy paper setting out how we would do this is being developed”.

His statement came following Plaid Cymru, the SNP and Sinn Féin’s meeting in which they signed a new agreement pledging to work together on independence and calling on the UK Government to prepare for constitutional change.

The memorandum of understanding was unveiled as the parties’ leaders met in Cardiff on Monday, with cooperation promised on areas including renewable energy, the economy and relations with Europe.

The agreement says Wales, Scotland and Ireland each have the right to determine their own future through democratic means and argues that the political landscape across the UK and Ireland is changing.

It states: “Momentum is behind our movements; we believe that constitutional change is coming.”

The parties have committed to sharing ideas on building what they describe as stronger and fairer economies, expanding renewable energy and rebuilding relationships with Europe.

They also state that they believe the future of their nations lies in the European Union and insist that Westminster should not be able to block votes on their constitutional futures.

The agreement acknowledges that the three parties have different constitutional positions and that each nation would determine its future “in its own way and in its own time”.

It calls on the UK Government to “prepare for, plan and facilitate constitutional change in each jurisdiction”.

Mr ap Iorwerth was joined in Cardiff by Scottish First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney, Northern Ireland First Minister and Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.

They were meeting in their capacities as party leaders rather than representatives of their respective governments.

‘Turning point’

Mr ap Iorwerth said May’s Senedd election had been a “turning point for Wales”.

He said: “Across these islands, we are seeing a new political landscape emerge, with a growing recognition that the Westminster model is no longer working.

“Our parties have much to gain from working together, as partners and as equals, where we share common interests and where co-operation can improve the lives of the people we represent.”

The Cardiff talks come amid renewed debate over independence referendums after Prime Minister Andy Burnham suggested another Scottish vote could take place if there was a “clear consensus” for one.

However, a subsequent letter to Mr Swinney said a referendum remained “off limits”.

“Rolling back failed devolution”

Lowe shared on his Facebook account: “The SNP, Plaid Cymru and Sinn Fein leaderships are gathering today to sign a deal ultimately aimed at breaking up our United Kingdom.

“Restore Britain takes the opposite view.

“Today I am announcing our policy of rolling back devolution.

“We will restore democratic accountability and strengthen the Union.

“Whilst ensuring a fair say for the Scottish, the Welsh, the Northern Irish – and yes, the English.

“A full policy paper setting out how we would do this is being developed. It will be bold and radical, exactly what is required to respect and represent the different parts of our family whilst resisting efforts to disintegrate what we have built together.

“The choice is clear.

“Accepting the status quo, and its endorsement of ever greater fragmentation of our United Kingdom.

“That is the commitment of every other major party.

“Or a determined effort to bring our family back together through rolling back failed devolution.

“That is what Restore Britain will deliver.”

“White Britons will become a minority by 2063”

Rupert Lowe’s comments come a week after he declined to say, when asked, whether he thinks the King is a “white Briton”.

It comes after Mr Lowe said “white Britons will become a minority by 2063” in a video in which he offered to work with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

The BBC’s Nick Robinson asked Mr Lowe about the issue on the Today programme on Thursday, noting that the forecast he referred to defines a white Briton as someone whose parents were both born in the UK.

Mr Robinson asked: “Are you aware that, by the definitions used in that particular report, King Charles is not a white Briton? Do you think he is a white Briton?”

Responding, Mr Lowe said: “Well, many people have different interpretations of that, Nick. I mean, we can split hairs.”

Mr Robinson interjected: “We’re not splitting hairs, do you think the monarch of this country is a white Briton?”

Mr Lowe said: “The experience of what we’re talking about is quite clear and I think most British people, if you speak to them, would agree.

“And that is why Restore Britain’s membership is growing very fast and your listeners are dropping equally fast, because you don’t reflect actually what’s happening. You try and whitewash all the things that are happening.”

Mr Robinson accused Mr Lowe of “ignoring the question”, to which the Restore Britain leader said: “I’m not ignoring the question.

“It is a fact that, by 2063, white British people will be a minority on current trends. I don’t think anyone disputes that.”

Mr Robinson said: “What I was putting to you is that the basis of that forecast, which is widely disputed and based on a whole series of assumptions that none of us know whether they’ll be true or not, is that you’re only called a white Briton if both of your parents were born in this country.

“So, because Prince Philip was born in Greece, King Charles is not, under your definition, treated as a white Briton. Now let me go on and ask you a different question.”

Mr Lowe replied: “I did come on to speak to speak about ostensibly the economic paper we’ve just put out, and about the issue with Nigel Farage, and you’ve managed to turn it into a discussion about British people becoming minority, white British people, by 2063.

“So look, please move on to another question.”

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