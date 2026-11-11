Restore Britain’s Rupert Lowe shows support for MS reprimanded over race comments

Stephen Price

Restore Britain leader Rupert Lowe has shown support to a Reform MS who has been asked to apologise ‘for claiming white people are being replaced in the UK’ – labelling demographic changes ‘out of control’.

Reform’s Joe Martin was handed the ban on Tuesday after his comments were described as “discriminatory” and “offensive” by the Llywydd (presiding officer), Huw Irranca-Davies.

Lowe shared on X: “A Reform Member of the Senedd, Joe Martin, has been banned from speaking in the Welsh Parliament until he apologises for claiming white people are being replaced in the UK.

“He is absolutely right to highlight the scale of change forced on the British people through mass immigration, and I respect him for having the balls to say it.

“Others in Reform want nothing to do with the crisis facing us all – Farage has explicitly said he is not bothered about the scale of demographic change.

“Tice famously said he would be ‘long gone’, so it’s not his problem.

“Joe Martin is right. They are wrong.

“There is nothing racist about discussing these concerns, which are shared by many millions of people.

“To those who question the scale of change?

“Go to Birmingham. Luton. East London. Bradford.

“It is undeniable, and it is out of control.

“Joe must not apologise, and he has my full backing.

The leader of Reform in Wales has also said her party stands with a member who was banned from speaking in the Senedd after claiming white British people were being replaced in the UK.

In a post on social media on Wednesday, Welsh leader Helen Jenner said “Reform stands with Joe Martin”, adding: “Freedom of speech must be protected at all costs.”

Speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday, Mr Martin, the MS for Caerdydd Penarth, said: “Can I have a statement from your Government on the demographic replacement of white British people taking place in the UK?

“Because the scale of change has been breathtaking.

“Mass immigration and differing birth rates mean that, in just 37 years’ time, in 2063, we will be a minority in our own country.

“That change has already taken place in London, Birmingham, Leicester, Slough, Luton and Manchester, and I don’t want it to happen here.

“Indeed, at every opportunity, the majority of the electorate have wanted less immigration so that their nation can be preserved.

“A nation is not an economic zone, it’s not a hotel, and neither is it a charity.

“It’s a family, which is capable of absorbing people of all races if done at a sensible rate, but not if it’s replaced altogether.”

Welsh minister Heledd Fychan responded by asking for a ruling on whether the comments were in line with Senedd rules, adding: “We have a duty for every single member of our communities that we represent.

“I reject division and hate. We had a question earlier to the Prif Weinidog (First Minister) around antisemitism.

“We cannot differentiate between people of different religions, different sexuality, different skin colour.

“We are a Government for everyone here in Wales, we are supposed to be a Senedd for everyone here in Wales.

“I reject wholeheartedly the division that is spouted by those members.”

Later in the afternoon, Mr Irranca-Davies said he considered the comments made by Mr Martin to be “unnecessarily provocative and deliberately offensive”.

He said: “Whilst it is always possible to raise legitimate policy matters in relation to immigration in this Siambr, the focus of that contribution on race and ethnicity was clearly discriminatory, offensive, and detracted from the dignity of the Senedd.

“This is not the first time the member has pushed the boundaries in his contributions, and I have previously warned him about his conduct.

“Until I receive a clear indication that the member understands the boundaries of acceptable parliamentary conduct and apologises to the Siambr, we will not be calling the member to speak.”

“Minority by 2063”

Mr Lowe said “white Britons will become a minority by 2063” in a video in which he offered to work with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

The BBC’s Nick Robinson asked Mr Lowe about the issue on the Today programme on Thursday 10 September, noting that the forecast he referred to defines a white Briton as someone whose parents were both born in the UK.

Mr Robinson asked: “Are you aware that, by the definitions used in that particular report, King Charles is not a white Briton? Do you think he is a white Briton?”

Responding, Mr Lowe said: “Well, many people have different interpretations of that, Nick. I mean, we can split hairs.”

Mr Robinson interjected: “We’re not splitting hairs, do you think the monarch of this country is a white Briton?”

Mr Lowe said: “The experience of what we’re talking about is quite clear and I think most British people, if you speak to them, would agree.

“And that is why Restore Britain’s membership is growing very fast and your listeners are dropping equally fast, because you don’t reflect actually what’s happening. You try and whitewash all the things that are happening.”

Mr Robinson accused Mr Lowe of “ignoring the question”, to which the Restore Britain leader said: “I’m not ignoring the question.

“It is a fact that, by 2063, white British people will be a minority on current trends. I don’t think anyone disputes that.”