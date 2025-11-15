Restrictions imposed at south Wales farms following animal welfare concerns

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

Farms near a stream in south Wales where animal remains were said to have been dumped are facing restrictions to protect the welfare of their animals.

Trading standards officers from Swansea Council recovered items from the stream in the north of the county on October 22 including animal by-products while also seizing a number of live pigs and chickens from a field beside it.

In an update on November 12 the council said it had cleared waste from the stream and restrictions had been placed on animal movements at nearby farms.

“The council is in the process of investigating concerns about animal welfare and the illegal disposal of animal by-products,” it said.

“Part of this investigation has included the clearance of waste from a nearby stream, which was carried out by Swansea Council.

“The stream provides a water source to nearby farms and as part of this operation movement of animal restrictions have been implemented under veterinary guidance via APHA (the Animal and Plant Health Agency) in an effort to protect animals.”

The agency seeks to safeguard animal and plant health and is sponsored by the UK Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs and Welsh and Scottish Governments.

The council hasn’t said how many farms are affected.

Previously it said it had seized pigs and chickens from the land in question due to animal welfare concerns, that animals had been seized from the land in the past, and that the owner of the pigs and chickens had been instructed to remove all remaining items from the stream himself. The council also said court proceedings were ongoing.

In its latest statement the council said: “If the public have concerns about the welfare of farm animals they should contact our trading standards so we can respond appropriately.”