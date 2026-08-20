Results day: Northern Ireland and England outperform Welsh GCSE grades

Stephen Price

Learners across Wales receive their GCSE, Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification results today – with Welsh students’ GCSE grades lagging behind those of England and Northern Ireland.

Today’s results will help shape many students’ next steps, whether that’s continuing their studies, beginning an apprenticeship, entering training, or moving into employment.

Initial data shows that 96.8% of students have achieved grades A*-G, with 62.3% achieving grades A*-C and 19.6% achieving A*-A. This year’s most popular subjects include Science, English Language, Mathematics, Welsh Second Language and English Literature.

289,506 GCSE grades were awarded this summer, down 5.7% compared to 2025. Grades were awarded to 46,335 learners in Wales this summer, compared to 58,740 in summer 2025

This year saw 19.6% of GCSE results at grade A/7 or above, 62.3% are grade C/4 or above and 96.8% are grade G/1 or above

For 16-year-olds taking GCSEs graded A* to G, 6.9% of results are A* grades, 19.9% of results are A* or A grades, 63.4% of results are grades A* to C and 97.0% of results are grades A* to G.

Looking at the UK-wide picture:

– Some 31.7% of entries in Northern Ireland received 7/A or higher, above the equivalent figure for England (21.8%) and Wales (19.6%).

For entries awarded 4/C or higher, Northern Ireland again had the highest figure, at 83.6%, above England (67.0%) and Wales (62.3%).

Students in Scotland take National Qualifications like National 5, which are equivalent to GCSEs. Results for these qualifications were released on Tuesday, 4 August 2026.

“Resilience”

Congratulating learners, Philip Blaker, Chief Executive of Qualifications Wales, said: “Congratulations to everyone receiving their results today, and well done for all the hard work, commitment and resilience you have shown throughout your studies.

“Receiving your results is an important milestone and a moment to reflect on everything you have achieved. For many learners, today will also be the start of planning the next stage of their education, training or career journey.

“Whatever your results, there are opportunities available to help you move forward. If your grades aren’t what you were hoping for, don’t worry. Your school or college can provide advice and guidance on the options available to you and help you decide on your next steps.”

Thanking those who have supported learners throughout the year, Philip added: “We’d like to thank everyone across the education and qualifications system who has supported learners throughout their studies.

“Thank you to all the dedicated teachers, lecturers, support staff, leaders, examiners who have supported learners to complete their qualifications.”

This year also marks continued progress in the transition to the new National 14-16 Qualifications, as some learners have received results in some units of the new GCSEs.

These new GCSEs have been designed to meet the distinct needs of learners in Wales, evidencing the learning they have undertaken under the Curriculum for Wales.

Education Secretary Lucy Powell said it was a “big day” for those due to get their GCSE results and it marked a “really important moment in a child’s progression”.

She told Sky News: “This is a big day for tens of thousands of young people right across the country, including my own daughter, who’s about to get her GCSE results in a couple of hours as well.

“And they mark a really important moment in a child’s progression.

“And I know that the vast majority of young people have worked incredibly hard for these quite tough exams that they have faced over the summer, and what they will be getting today, hopefully, is a gateway to continue their study, to continue learning, to continue training and move on to the next stage in their life.”

She said plans to bring in new post-16 vocational qualifications would mean there is a “path for everybody”.

“So there is a path for everybody, and I’m sure people today will feel proud of themselves, but they should be reassured that there is a pathway and there are options for them, and they need to make contact with their school or college and really talk about those options.”

The Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Anna Brychan, congratulated learners across Wales receiving their GCSE, Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification results.

The Minister joined learners at Llanishen High School, in Cardiff as they collected their results.

She said: “I want to congratulate everyone getting their results today. This marks an important point in a young person’s life, but your results do not define your future. Whatever your results there are many opportunities available for you, whether you are heading into further education, apprenticeships or employment.

“This is an exciting time to think about your next steps, with support available through your school, Working Wales and Careers Wales.

“It is also a proud day for teachers and education staff across Wales who have supported learners throughout their time at school, and I want to thank them for their dedication and support.

“You have worked hard for the results you have achieved, and I hope you enjoy celebrating your achievements with family and friends. I wish you Pob Lwc in what you choose to do next.”

Commenting on the publication of GCSE results today, Sam Rowlands MS, Shadow Minister for Education, said: ”Today is a day that many young people will remember for the rest of their lives, the culmination of years of hard work and dedicated study.

“Many congratulations to all those collecting their results today and we wish them well on their next adventure, whether it be further study, work or an apprenticeship.

“Today’s results are also a tribute to their teachers, other school staff and parents who supported young people through their studies.”

Councillor Lis Burnett, WLGA spokesperson for Education, said: “Receiving your results is an important milestone, and I’d like to congratulate every young person across Wales on everything they have achieved. Whatever path you choose from here, today is an opportunity to recognise the commitment and determination that has brought you to this point.

“These results reflect the hard work of students, but they are also a testament to the encouragement and support provided by teachers, school staff, parents, carers and families. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has played a part in helping young people succeed.

“For those who are still deciding on their next steps, remember that you don’t have to make those decisions alone. Advice and guidance are available through Careers Wales, as well as schools and colleges, to help you consider the wide range of opportunities open to you, whether that’s further education, training or employment.

“I also want to thank education professionals and support staff across Wales for the dedication, care and encouragement they show every day. Their commitment helps young people develop the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to fulfil their potential and look forward to the future with optimism.”

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