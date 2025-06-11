Resurrected choir to sing at Principality Stadium

A male voice choir which didn’t exist 16 months ago will be performing at the Principality Stadium ahead of the Wales-New Zealand autumn rugby international, and some pre-match nerves are starting to kick in.

Matthew Bailey, of Cor Meibion Clydach, said it would be one of three choirs singing together, including performing the teams’ respective national anthems ahead of kick-off.

Cllr Bailey, a Swansea councillor who represents Clydach, said two choir members phoned him to ask if it was a wind-up. “They said, ‘All joking aside, are we actually going to sing at the Principality Stadium?’” he said.

Concerts

Cor Meibion Clydach has performed Christmas and VE Day concerts in front of around 400 people – somewhat fewer than the Principality’s 74,000 capacity.

“It is a great honour,” said Cllr Bailey. “Its Wales-New Zealand – a massive game.”

He reckoned the choirs would sing around eight songs and then the national anthems.

“There is an element of nervousness,” said Cllr Bailey. “You’re probably never going to get this opportunity again. You’ve got to perform. It would help if we could have a couple of drinks beforehand!”

Cllr Bailey, who last year resurrected what had been a successful male voice choir in Clydach in the past, said he’d been in touch with an official who arranged choirs at the stadium and that he received an email last Thursday saying Cor Meibion Clydach was one of the three selected.

He said Cor Meibion Clydach member Wayne Griffiths had sung at the stadium previously with his other choir, Morriston Orpheus, Swansea, and described the experience as “completely emotional”.

Dream

Cor Meibion Clydach chorister Anthony Brunton said the November 22 date in Cardiff was a dream come true. “I am really looking forward to it, and everybody is in the choir is as well,” he said. “Standing on the pitch in front of 70,000 people, singing – I will be an emotional wreck.”

Mr Brunton, 58, who used to play second row for Vardre RFC, Clydach, said the All Blacks were the biggest test for any Wales rugby team. They haven’t lost to Wales since 1953.

Cor Meibion Clydach has been guided and improved by musical director Gareth Sims and his accompanist wife, Julie. Cllr Bailey said it was up to 38 members and could accommodate more.

The choir practises on Thursday evenings at Vardre RFC. Sunday sessions are also taking place on the back of the Principality Stadium news.

One of its members is David Waghorn, president of Vardre RFC. Speaking in April he said he used to listen to and help the previous male voice choir before it disbanded many years ago and that he’d regretted not joining it. “Everyone tells me singing is good for the soul and well-being,” he said. “I thought, ‘I’m not going to miss out this time.’ It’s one of the best things I have done.”

