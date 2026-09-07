Retail footfall down despite return of shoppers after heatwave

Josie Clarke, Press Association Consumer Affairs Correspondent

Retail footfall was down 1.7% year on year in August despite cooler temperatures luring shoppers back after a scorching July, figures show.

High street footfall was down 3.1% year on year, an improvement on July’s 3.8% decline when shoppers sheltered from the heat at home, according to data from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and Sensormatic.

While retail parks enjoyed a 1% increase, shopping centre visits were also down year on year, by 0.5%.

Footfall was down 0.1% year on year in Scotland, 1.3% in Wales, and by 2.1% in England – but up 2.8% in Northern Ireland.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Footfall improved on the previous month, though still down on last year.

“The cooler temperatures played a key role, bringing shoppers back after a scorching July to stock up on essentials and back-to-school items. Retail parks were the standout performers but the overall picture shows high streets face an uphill battle.”

She added: “Retailers don’t need warm words, they need lower costs. With his first Budget weeks away, Chancellor Healey has a chance to throw Britain’s high streets a lifeline. Retail faces cost pressures and households are watching every penny.

“Government action on business rates and energy costs would help keep prices down, support investment, and sustain the jobs and communities that retail underpins across the country.”

Andy Sumpter, from Sensormatic, said: “August delivered a modest improvement for UK retail footfall, with total visits down 1.7% year-on-year.

“While still firmly in negative territory, this marks a welcome improvement on both July and June, suggesting the pace of decline may be beginning to ease. However, it is worth remembering that this remains negative growth against last year’s already modest performance, underlining the continued pressure facing retailers.”

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