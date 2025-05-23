Retail sales jump in April as sunny weather boosts food shopping

Sales rose for UK retailers last month as warmer weather helped drive stronger demand for food and drink, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said overall retail sales volumes increased by 1.2% in April.

This compared with a 0.1% rise in March, which was revised down from a previous estimate of 0.4% for the month. April’s retail sales growth surpassed expectations, with analysts having predicted a 0.4% increase. The ONS said the latest increase means growth over the past three months has been the “largest in nearly four years” despite concerns over pressure on consumer budgets. It comes as official data continues to show that wages – which rose 5.6% in the three months to March – are outpacing inflation, the increase in goods and services.

Warm weather impact

In April, shoppers spent more on food and drink, with retailers linking the increase to warmer weather and the Easter holiday. Food stores reported a 3.9% rise in sales volumes – the strongest performance since January – with supermarkets, butchers, bakers and alcohol stores all trading well. Elsewhere, department stores and household goods retailers also said they benefited from better weather, recording growth of 2.8% and 2.1% respectively. However, clothing and shoe stores saw recent growth falter in April, reporting a 1.8% decline.

Bouncing back

ONS senior statistician Hannah Finselbach said: “Sunny skies and warm temperatures helped boost retail sales in April with strong trading across most sectors. “After a poor couple of months, food sales bounced back with supermarkets reporting robust sales, while it was also a positive month for butchers and bakers, alcohol and tobacco stores. “Conversely, after a good March, clothing sales fell this month, although it was a brighter picture for department stores and household good shops whose sales grew.” Kris Hamer, director of insight at the British Retail Consortium, said: “With the first taste of summer, consumer spending was up across the board, with sales of food and drink performing particularly well as people hosted Easter gatherings, barbecues and picnics. “Darker days are coming as April brought an additional £5 billion in costs to retailers from increases in employer National Insurance Contributions and the national living wage. “This is set to increase to £7 billion once the new packaging tax is introduced later this year.”

