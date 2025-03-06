Retired chemist crushed to death in canal boat tragedy

A Welsh pensioner died after being crushed to death when she fell from a boat into a canal while on a family holiday, an inquest heard.

Margaret Billings, 78, was trapped between the narrow boat and quayside of the Kennet and Avon Canal in Devizes, Wiltshire.

Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner’s Court heard Mrs Billings died soon after at the scene of the incident on the afternoon of June 27 last year.

In a written statement, her husband Michael told the inquest they had been married for 51 years and had been on many boating holidays together.

Mooring

Mr Billings said they were on a week’s holiday with friends and were mooring up the boat at Devizes when the accident happened.

“I began to bring the back end in. Margaret was standing approximately 3ft away from me on the outside of the boat,” he said.

“The boat was coming in nicely at the back and I recall telling her to wait as it appeared she was going to step off.

“There was no need for her to do this as I was bringing the boat in closer to the bank.

“The next thing I heard was a cry and I saw a splash in the water. I did not see her leave contact with the boat and didn’t know what was going on.

“I looked over the boat to see Margaret facing me in the water and the boat closing in to the bank rapidly. There was nothing I could do.”

Mrs Billings, who was a retired chemist and keen gardener, was removed from the water by her husband and friends.

Paramedics

Paramedics were quickly at the scene, but Mrs Billings, from Penrhyndeudraeth, Gwynedd, could not be saved.

A post-mortem examination found she died from injuries consistent with being trapped between the boat and the side of the canal.

Area coroner Ian Singleton recorded a conclusion of accidental death.

“On June 27 2024 Margaret Billings was travelling with family and friends on a canal boat heading towards Bradford upon Avon,” he said.

“Margaret had been on some 20 similar journeys in the past and was regarded as experienced.

“As the boat approached Devizes, Margaret was stood on the boat some 3ft away from the stern holding on with one hand.

“In circumstances that remain unclear, Margaret left the boat and was in the water between the boat that was under power and the bank with the distance between the two rapidly diminishing.

“Margaret was caught between the canal boat and the bank, which caused extensive injuries to her chest and head.

“Margaret was pulled from the water and despite the efforts of paramedics was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

