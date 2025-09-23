Retired political journalist to stand for Greens in Caerphilly by-election

Martin Shipton

One of the first journalists to cover the National Assembly for Wales when it was founded in 1999 is expected to be confirmed as the Green Party’s candidate in the Caerphilly by-election to elect a new Senedd Member.

Gareth Hughes was employed by ITV Wales as a political commentator for more than a decade until the end of 2010, regularly appearing on the channel to give his take on the unfolding story of Welsh devolution. He also kept an eye on events at Westminster from a Welsh perspective.

Respected by his fellow political journalists from broadcasting and print, he chaired the equivalent of the press lobby at Westminster, representing the interests of those working at what became the Senedd in discussions with the body’s officials over matters like facilities and access to politicians.

The lobby became known for its discreet off-the-record dinners in Cardiff Bay restaurants at which journalists conversed with prominent politicians to improve their understanding of what was happening behind the scenes in government and in the political parties. Confidences were never broken.

Welsh Speaker

Mr Hughes, a fluent Welsh speaker, was educated at Friars School in Bangor and at the London School of Economics, where he graduated in economics, politics and social administration. He later got an MA in history.

He began his career in local newspapers in north Wales, but later switched direction, eventually becoming chief executive of the Welsh Federation of Housing Associations (now known as Communuirty Housing Cymru), a post he held for 20 years before returning to journalism with ITV Wales.

Mr Hughes was a member of the Labour Party for 35 years, during which he became a strong advocate for devolution and fought battles with those who opposed setting up an Assembly. He left the party because he disagreed with Prime Minister Tony Blair’s decision that the UK should join the United States in invading Iraq in 2003.

After leaving ITV Wales he became a freelance journalist, often appearing on BBC Wales’ programmes including Radio Cymru. He also worked for the Welsh language magazine Golwg.

He has been a member of the Green Party for about four years and on Thursday September 25 is expected to be named as the party’s candidate for the Caerphilly by-election, which will take place on October 23. There is little doubt he will be the candidate, because he is on a shortlist of one.

Videos

Mr Hughes has already filmed a number of videos for the campaign, in one of which he says: “Cutting taxes sounds very attractive and that’s the Reform policy. But what does it really mean? It means more money for the very wealthy, less teachers in our schools, less nurses in our hospitals and benefit cuts for the very poor in our society. There is a better way – the Green way. We’ll have a wealth tax. We’ll make sure that those who have the most carry the burden. That’s the Green way.”

Although Caerphilly was previously held by Labour’s Hefin David, whose sudden death in August caused the by-election, it is widely thought that because of the sharp decline in Labour’s popularity, the contest will be closely fought between Plaid Cymru’s Lyndsay Whittle, a long-serving local councillor who has twice led Caerphilly council and served for a term as a regional Assembly Member, and Reform UK’s Llyr Powell, a former Conservative council candidate in Cardiff who until recently was Reform’s press officer in Wales.

Plaid Cymru has been urging supporters of progressive parties to vote for its candidate, arguing that Cllr Whittle is the only person who can defeat Reform.

When it was put to Mr Hughes that by fielding a candidate, the Green Party made it more likely that Reform would win, he said: “I think you’ll find that there is a large number of ex Labour voters who will never vote Plaid and are looking for a left wing party to fight for socialist values. The Greens give them that opportunity.

“The biggest problem is to get people out to vote and as a local bloke I think I can at least motivate some to come out.”