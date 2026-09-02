Retrospective planning to repair historic bridge arch approved

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

Repairs made to a historic bridge archway earlier this year have been given retrospective planning permission by county planners.

But the Welsh Government will have the final say on legitimising the proposal which has been passed on to them to be rubber stamped.

Back in April, Jon Layshon the principal engineer of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council lodged a Listed Building Consent (LBC) planning application for the: “retention of repairs to the brickwork arch, repointing of the north and south spandrels, taking down and rebuilding a section of the wingwall and de-vegetation to both elevations.”

The arch is the Grade II listed, Crescent Arch Bridge, on Wesleyan Row, Ebbw Vale, this is the western side of the bridge and is close to the better known “Big Arch.”

There are keystones dated 1859 with added dates of 1861 on the Crescent arch.

A design and access statement explained: “The works were carried out between January and March 2026 and form a six-week programme of essential repairs intended to stabilise areas of actively deteriorating historic fabric, address safety concerns, and prevent further loss of significance arising from long-standing water ingress and mortar failure.”

A survey from last year had found that repairs were needed because the survey had found: “In several locations, mortar could be removed by hand or low-impact tools, demonstrating advanced deterioration and justifying urgent remedial works.”

The council said: “The remedial works represent a conservation-led response to significant structural and material deterioration and have been carried out in a manner that preserves the special interest of the listed structure and upholds the principles of good heritage stewardship.”

In her report development team manager Joanne White said: “The western arch is built of rock-faced masonry and is narrower than the main Big Arch.

“The remedial works are considered to be necessary, proportionate, and justified.

“As such, the proposal is considered to be in accordance with LDP (Local Development Plan) policies.

“I recommend that the details of the application be referred to the planning division of Welsh Government on the basis that this application proposes changes to the exterior of a Grade II listed building owned by the LPA (Local Planning Authority) and that the LPA would be minded to grant listed building consent subject to conditions.”

The neighbouring Big Arch in Ebbw Vale was built in 1813 and was one of the largest early horse-drawn railway bridges in Britain and restoration work was carried out on it in 2022.

It acted as the northern gateway to the Ebbw Vale Ironworks and then in later years to the town’s steelworks.

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